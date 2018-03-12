Merkel: Turkey played a major role in lack of Cyprus solution

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said Turkey has played an important role in the failure to reach a negotiated settlement on Cyprus.
“We have a very large problem when it comes to Cyprus. For years we’ve been striving to find a solution but until today it has not been possible, and Turkey has played a major role,” Merkel told a press conference in Berlin.
Her remarks came ahead of a key EU-Turkey summit set for March 26 in Varna, Bulgaria – the current EU term president – bringing together EU leaders and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Merkel was responding to a question put to her by the Cyprus News Agency regarding the recent standoff over hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean.
She was also asked about tensions between Greece and Turkey, after Turkish authorities detained two Greek soldiers.
The two officers were seized 11 days ago after allegedly being found in a “forbidden military zone” deep in Turkish territory. The soldiers say they inadvertently strayed across the frontier in bad weather.
“The Turkish president has already visited Greece, something which had not taken place for a long time. I am pleased that [Greek prime minister] Alexis Tsipras has many contacts with Turkey despite the tensions,” Merkel said.
Asked about the new German coalition government’s policy on Turkey, Merkel stressed that they will continue talks with their Turkish counterparts, and address issues of disagreement through dialogue.
“We cannot hide our differences, but communication channels should remain open. Because we are dependent on each other,” she added.
The German chancellor praised Turkey’s efforts for more than three million refugees who fled Syria’s civil war.
“Turkey has done a great job for refugees,” she said, stressing that the EU remains committed to the refugee agreement with Turkey, including its financial commitments.
Concerning the EU’s expectations of Ankara on democracy and human rights, Merkel argued that deepening the EU-Turkey Customs Union – a long-time goal of Ankara – would depend on progress in these areas.
“Only through talks, and sometimes through controversial talks, can we move forward,” Merkel said.

  • Gold51

    This is a major acknowledgement from Angela Merkel who has done nothing but bend over backwards for Erdogan in the past..!!.
    Perhaps she can now be brave enough and admit the same for the Annan plan 5 the gracious UN tailor made for despot Erdogan that was not acceptable to the sane

    • HighTide

      Most likely fake news, nowhere else reported.

  • Parthenon

    The great connection between Germany & Turkey is that both committed Genocides in the 20th Century.

    The difference though is that Germany feels genuine remorse for its crimes whilst Turkey denies them. That is the difference between a democratic EU country & an IslamoFascist SubAsian Dictatorship!

  • HighTide

    Politicians always tailor their speeches to suit the audience. Nothing unusual. However, it does not make the slightest difference to the situation here. When visiting Turkey she has another copy of her address.

    • CM reader

      No cyprus satisfactory solution no eu accession continued isolation of occupied part of Cyprus.
      Simple as that.
      Good effort at putting a brave face on the situation.
      Without our facilities you would be a lot poorer than you are now.
      Just take a look.
      In the weekend or even during the week you can see that in the free part there are bars ,coffee bars , people strolling along with their families. You then cross over and with 50 yards everything is dark, nobody around, no place to go.
      That illustrates the difference in disposable income and level of development.
      No wonder I see so many Turkish number plates parked outside our clubs and restaurants.

      • HighTide

        You have obviously never ventured beyond 50 yards of the border, otherwise you would not post such flipping nonsense.
        Anyone who visits the TRNC can recognize your silly lies.
        If you want to spread Greek Cypriot propaganda you better find something that is at least a little bit close to the truth.

  • Rächer

    Merkel has said nothing of the sort and this reporting is out of context.

    • HighTide

      It certainly has not been reported elsewhere.

      • Parthenon

        Blocked in Turkey on orders of Erdogan? Any Turk journalist who reports this in Turkey or Occupied Cyprus will be tortured & imprisoned.

        • HighTide

          Quote an international source with the exact text, instead of waffling. Bet you can’t.

          • Parthenon

            Slow media day at the moment. News is full of Erdogans fascist salute. I hope you disapprove.

            • HighTide

              In other words, you have zilch proof.

              • Parthenon

                I have every confidence in the Cyprus Mail. As do you, hence you are here all the time! It is not my job to clarify articles appearing in the CM.
                If you think it is spreading disinformation I suggest you take that up with the Editor.

                • HighTide

                  The CM simply quoted a Cyprus News Agency report, a highly unreliable and biased source. Let them print her words in German.

                  • Parthenon

                    Its an English language outlet. LOL

                    • HighTide

                      Makes no difference to their probable distortion.

    • Parthenon

      Blocked in Turkey by orders of Erdogan? Any Turk journalist who reports this in Turkey or Occupied Cyprus will be tortured & imprisoned.

      • HighTide

        Copy & paste, congrats!

        • Parthenon

          Thanks!

  • Parthenon

    Erdoğan makes “grey wolf” sign at rally
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made a hand gesture associated with a far-right street-fighting group at a rally, left-wing BirGün newspaper said .

    He made the gesture, which is meant to look like a wolf and is associated with the far right Idealist Hearths movement, who are also known as the Grey Wolves, while reciting one of his favourite slogans: “One nation, one flag, one state, one homeland.”

    The Grey Wolves have traditionally been associated with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), a right-wing political party which is expected to contest the next election as part of an alliance with Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP).

    After the gesture, Erdoğan made the Rabia gesture, a four-fingered salute with thumb bent signifying Muslim Brotherhood defiance of the Sisi regime in Egypt.

    When the crowds began shouting for Erdoğan to enlist them for the Afrin operation, he conjured up an image of a mass campaign.

    “When the time comes to order the campaign, first I, and then we all will go,” he said. “Because we believe in martyrdom.”

    Can you imagine Merkel getting away with a NAZI salute? Why has the EU not condemned him?
    Why has Greece not closed its border with Turkey?

  • Parthenon

    Despite all the insults that madman Erdogan hurls at the EU nobody ever stands up to him or insults him back. Its always “we want better relations” or “EU & Turkey” need each other. GET STUFFED!!!

    Turkey is a leech on civilisation & no one has a good word to say about it.

  • Joe Smith

    Well said Merkel! Shame the uk doesn’t take such a diplomatic approach!

    • Leo

      They daren’t, the BBC, supposedly an International, well respected News channel, haven’t wrote a word about what has been happening in the East Med the past few weeks. Why?
      Because Turkey recently put in a $100 million order for military aircraft, aircraft that will be used to bomb Cyprus, and Greece. Money comes first to the Brits.

      • Joe Smith

        Not only that, I live in the uk and the Brits are scared that all the Turks that erdodog has sent here will start rioting and looting if the Brits go against them

        • Girneli

          Utter nonsense

          • Joe Smith

            Fact. Too many Turks in the uk, erdodog will give them the signal
            To start

            • Girneli

              Fact. Turks have been in the UK for over 50 years and always law abiding. Can you reference any Turkish disturbances/riots in the UK to back up your assertion?

              • Parthenon

                Always? Not quite.
                I am sure there must be Turks who commit crimes in the UK. Especially honour killings & drug gangs.

                • Girneli

                  Always in the context of rioting, that was Joe’s contention. I don’t doubt there are criminals among them like any other community. Your reference to honour killings is a red herring and you know that.

                  • Parthenon

                    You got me. I cant fool you.

              • Joe Smith

                They aren’t law abiding. They control the drug trade in the uk. You wait till erdodog gives the order and you’ll see

                • Girneli

                  I know they are big on restaurants, markets, furniture and ice cream, but you exaggerate when you say they control the drug trade in the UK. Based on your other posts here you are a compulsive mud thrower hoping some of it will stick. At least try and reference some of your ludicrous assertions.

    • Yiannis Eleftheriou

      UK has laringitis as far as this matter is concerned Joe, it’s had it for decades.

      • Joe Smith

        Because the two have many similarities

  • Kuruova

    Has Chancellor Merkel taken over the role of the UN? I suggest she stick to German politics something she knows something about rather then sticking her nose into something she or most of the rest of the EU for that matter know very little about. Lets not forget this was the same EU that promised to lift the embargoes on the TC’s if we voted for the A plan and the same EU that went against their own rules and allowed the corrupt southern GC’s entry into their Christian club. Enough said.

    • Leo

      Why does Turkey want to join the “Christian Club”, to flood it with illiterate, backward Muslims, that’s why.

    • Gold51

      Oh…. that was another plan, tailor made by Annan to fit Erdogan requirement as usual.
      If it was not for words such as Cyprus, GCs and TCs you could have easily misunderstood the plan talking only about Turkey. Annan and Erdogan are a pair of corrupt indevidules.

  • Niko

    The first EU leader to talk sense and say what all other EU countries are too afraid to say. Well dome to Merkel for not fearing Turkey and falling for their political BS they’ve been feeding the world for years.👏👏

    Turks only solution is one that makes Cyprus a republic of Turkey full stop. Game the TCs can’t think and act for themselves then we wouldn be in the mess.

    Let the Turkish settlers trolling this website now start feeding us with more smokescreen and BS they have been fed from the Turkish propaganda machine

    • cyprus observer

      You really have to sit back, just for a few minutes, and prioritise where your problem sits with the rest of the world, EU countries and citizens among the plethora of other issues facing the world. Cyprus is pretty far down the list I’m sorry to tell you.

      • Leo

        What’s your point?

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Merkel, middle of the road, colourless non-entity, does not even bother to balance his comment like a good middle roader. No word about Greece’s nor about GC’s responsibility in the failure, even if one were to make to ridiculous assumption that most of is Turkey’s fault.

    In reality of course, the GCs were never sincere & did not want a settlement other than a return to the pre-1974 status, but they did not have the guts to stand up & say so, instead leaving it to Greece to scuttle the negotiation process.

    • Evergreen

      Agreed

    • Leo

      We want a return to the day before the TC’s and Turks set foot on this Island, in 1570/1.

  • Parthenon

    Turkey is the international trouble maker. Time for crippling EU sanctions on Turkey.

    • cyprus observer

      You have no ability for strategic thinking.

      • Leo

        lol

  • goofy funk

    German chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said Europe has played an important role in the failure to reach a negotiated settlement on Cyprus by take the ROC into Europe without the Turkish Cypriots, it should read!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Leo

      TC’s are in the EU.

      • HighTide

        Application without TC’s consent.

        • Parthenon

          Your consent was not required. The ROC represents the whole island at all international forums, & especially the UN & EU.

          • HighTide

            Only in your imagination. The EU had to suspend its aquis in the TRNC because it has not power of implementation. Same applies to all other ‘international forums’.

            • Parthenon

              Cyprus has ONE vote at the UN & not 0.63 of a Vote!!!

              • HighTide

                That’s a meek point. This vote gives you the right to read non enforceable resolutions.

                • Parthenon

                  So what. We still vote on your behalf whether you like it or not.

                  • HighTide

                    Without any effect as you well know.

                    • Parthenon

                      I give up. You win.

                      Are you sure you didnt work for Denktash??? LOL

                    • Leo

                      Article 306 just kicked in, loser.

                • Leo

                  *moot

            • NuffSaid

              HT, you have to accept that Parthenon is correct on that point.

              • Parthenon

                No. Like any good Grey Wolf a GC can never be correct for HT. He will never admit a GC poster is correct.

        • geecee

          The RoC represents all cypriot citizens which include TCs

          • HighTide

            Only in your mind. Nothing the “ROC” concludes can be applied in North Cyprus. Check with the EU.

        • Leo

          As I keep telling you, because you opted out of the RoC.

    • Gold51

      But it doesn’t .

