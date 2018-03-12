N.Korea seen “cautious” in announcing stance over upcoming summits

March 12th, 2018 Americas, Asia, World 2 comments

N.Korea seen “cautious” in announcing stance over upcoming summits

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s silence on its upcoming summits with the United States and South Korea is likely due to caution over organising its stance regarding the meetings, South Korea’s Ministry of Unification said on Monday.

“We have not seen nor received an official response from the North Korean regime regarding the North Korea-U.S. summit,” said Baik Tae-hyun, spokesman for the ministry, in a regular press conference.

“I feel they’re approaching this matter with caution and they need time to organise their stance.”

North Korean media noted a visit by a senior delegation from South Korea last week but no coverage has been seen of Kim Jong Un’s invitation to meet U.S. President Donald Trump or South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss the future of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.

The South Korean officials who carried Kim’s invitation to Washington are visiting China and Japan this week to update state heads on the talks.

South Korea’s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong who led the delegation will head to Russia on Tuesday after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the Blue House said.

Trump agreed to meet with Kim Jong Un by the end of May and the two Koreas will hold a summit by end-April. A location has not been decided for the North Korea-U.S. summit while Kim Jong Un and Moon will meet at the truce village of Panmunjom straddling the border between the two Koreas.

North and South Korea agreed to hold working talks to hammer out the details of the inter-Korean summit, but the two Koreas have not officially spoken since the South Korean delegation returned from the North last week, Baik said.

The North’s official news agency has been lauding efforts between the North and South to thaw relations, but state media has continued to warn the United States and Japan against war-mongering.

Rhetoric in the North’s state media has been tame, however, compared to previous threats last year that went as far as saying Pyongyang would fire missiles to the vicinity of the U.S. territory of Guam if provoked.

Print Friendly
  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    NK is right to be cautious, and so should remain so from now on, throughout the negotiation process & esp. afterwards, whether there is an agreement or not. Last time there was an agreement, concluded in 1994 with the Clinton administration. But in 2002 the Bush jr./Dubya administration, believing a get-tough policy would bring the North Koreans to heel, used allegations, based on fabricated evidence – the hallmark of the Dubya administration (remember Iraq’s alleged WMD?) – of uranium processing as an excuse to break the Agreed Framework.

    But, the part of the story that is rarely talked about is that the 1994 agreement primarily had been about plutonium, not uranium. North Korea’s plutonium processors were still sealed in October 2002.

    • Plasma Dawn

      No quite so. You are playing with words. The 1994 agreement was all about stopping NK from conducting its covert nuclear weapons program and since it was plutonium-based at the time, the IAEA had been inspecting for plutonium for the next 7 years. However, NK started cheating on the nuclear agreement and developed nuclear material by producing highly enriched uranium instead of plutonium, thus breaching the agreement to cease and desist from its covert nuclear weapons program.

      Part of the 1994 agreement was implementing the 1992 Joint Declaration on the Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. That agreement contained the explicit provisions that NK (a) remains a party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, (b) does not test, manufacture, produce, receive, possess, store, deploy, or use nuclear weapons, and (c) does not possess nuclear reprocessing and uranium enrichment facilities. Clearly, NK had breached all the above provisions by 2001-2002.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close