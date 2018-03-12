President waiting for dinner date response from Akinci

The Greek Cypriot side is waiting for the Turkish Cypriot side regarding a dinner between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Monday.

In an interview with broadcaster Sigma, he said Anastasiades had extended the invitation through UN Special Representative on Cyprus Elisabeth Spehar, which was followed by comments from the north agreeing with the need to move ahead.

No confirmation has come through yet and the latest was that the Turkish Cypriot side was waiting for Spehar to retrun to Cyprus.

“She came back on Saturday, so we are waiting,” Christodoulides said.

The foreign minister said it would be the first meeting after the talks crashed in Crans Montana but would be of social character and not a negotiation.

Commenting on the standoff with Turkey in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, Christodoulides said the Turkish Cypriot side had to answer whether they adopted Turkey’s view that only 30 per cent of Cyprus’ EEZ belongs solely to the Republic.

The possibility of a dinner between Anastasiades and Akinci was strongly encouraged by Akel general secretary Andros Kyprianou saying it would be a positive development that would give the leaders a chance to feel out each other’s intentions, priorities and goals.

Edek warned against the move unless Turkey stopped its provocations.