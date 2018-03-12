President waiting for dinner date response from Akinci

March 12th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 8 comments

President Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci have not met since Crans-Montana

The Greek Cypriot side is waiting for the Turkish Cypriot side regarding a dinner between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Monday.

In an interview with broadcaster Sigma, he said Anastasiades had extended the invitation through UN Special Representative on Cyprus Elisabeth Spehar, which was followed by comments from the north agreeing with the need to move ahead.

No confirmation has come through yet and the latest was that the Turkish Cypriot side was waiting for Spehar to retrun to Cyprus.

“She came back on Saturday, so we are waiting,” Christodoulides said.

The foreign minister said it would be the first meeting after the talks crashed in Crans Montana but would be of social character and not a negotiation.

Commenting on the standoff with Turkey in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, Christodoulides said the Turkish Cypriot side had to answer whether they adopted Turkey’s view that only 30 per cent of Cyprus’ EEZ belongs solely to the Republic.

The possibility of a dinner between Anastasiades and Akinci was strongly encouraged by Akel general secretary Andros Kyprianou saying it would be a positive development that would give the leaders a chance to feel out each other’s intentions, priorities and goals.

Edek warned against the move unless Turkey stopped its provocations.

 

 

 

  • Niko

    doesn’t Anastasiades know that Akinci needs to ask for his boss’s permission before any dialogue? Erdogan is very busy at the moment arguing with as many Countries as possible 🤡

  • Girneli

    This headline just made me laugh. I am still laughing. When will the games end and serious discussions begin. There are now 3 generations effected by this reluctance to come to an agreement, whatever that might be.

    • cyprus observer

      My thoughts as well!

  • Anon

    Anastastiades playing the same game..
    look like you’re doing everything to ‘re unify but behind the scenes it’s do everything possible to keep the status quo …
    Clown

  • Parthenon

    More appeasement. Now over Kebab & Chips.

  • Geogrge

    Eat and sht together. Great strategy, legitimizing the CypROB of CypRUS. Meanwhile isis erdog is loosing his tanks and helicopters in Syria (43 tanks and 12 helicopters, at least 1550 dead isis-turks-terrorists) and the real battle has not even started…

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    It will take a seasoned gambler to bet on any future meeting of the two community leaders,dinner or otherwise.

    • Parthenon

      2 to 1. Money back as a free bet?
      100/1 any Tsipras-Erdogan meeting?

