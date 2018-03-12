Sir Ken Dodd has died at the age of 90

The celebrated comedian and actor had recently been released from hospital after six weeks of treatment for a chest infection, and passed away at his home in Liverpool, the same house in which he grew up.

Sir Ken had just married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, on Friday (09.03.18), under the same roof.

His publicist Robert Holmes told the BBC: “To my mind, he was one of the last music hall greats.

“He passed away in the home that he was born in over 90 years ago. He’s never lived anywhere else. It’s absolutely amazing.”

The ‘Diddy Men’ creator was born the son of a coal merchant in 1927 in the Liverpool suburb of Knotty Ash.

Sir Ken began a career as a comedian in 1954, working in music halls, and achieved national fame and popularity by the 60s.

His recording of ‘Tears’, was the UK’s third-best-selling single back then, rivalling The Beatles, and he made it into the Guinness Book of Records for telling 1,500 jokes in three and a half hours.

Sir Ken was a regular face on television throughout the 70s and 80s and became an OBE in 1982.

He remained a national treasure, despite being charged with tax fraud in 1989, with eight counts amounting to £800,000. He was later acquitted, but during his 23-day trial revelations were made about his eccentric lifestyle, including hiding more than £300,000 in wardrobes and under stairs.

Sir Ken bounced back with a season at the London Palladium in 1990 and won a British Comedy Lifetime Achievement Award.

He received his knighthood in the New Year Honours in 2017.

Sir Ken was a tireless worker and had continued to tour, despite turning 90, last performing at the Liverpool Echo Arena in December.

Among his many jokes he will be remembered for his fluffy ‘tickling sticks’ and his catchphrase, “How tickled I am!”