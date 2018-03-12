Southampton sack manager Pellegrino

March 12th, 2018 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Southampton sack manager Pellegrino

The Saints have fired manager Mauricio Pellegrino with the team just one point and one place above the Premier League relegation zone

Southampton have sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino after just one win in their last 17 Premier League games, the relegation-threatened club said on Monday.

The Argentine took over in June to replace sacked Frenchman Claude Puel but after a 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Saturday they are one place and one point above the drop zone.

“Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has parted company with first team Manager Mauricio Pellegrino,” Southampton said in a statement.

“The club will look to appoint a new management team as soon as possible, with the search for a replacement already underway.”

Southampton visit third-tier Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday but their next league game is not until March 31 when they travel to relegation rivals West Ham United.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close