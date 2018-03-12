Southampton sack manager Pellegrino

Southampton have sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino after just one win in their last 17 Premier League games, the relegation-threatened club said on Monday.

The Argentine took over in June to replace sacked Frenchman Claude Puel but after a 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Saturday they are one place and one point above the drop zone.

“Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has parted company with first team Manager Mauricio Pellegrino,” Southampton said in a statement.

“The club will look to appoint a new management team as soon as possible, with the search for a replacement already underway.”

Southampton visit third-tier Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday but their next league game is not until March 31 when they travel to relegation rivals West Ham United.