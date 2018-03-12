Trump throws gun purchase age to states, courts

March 12th, 2018 Americas, World 5 comments

File photo: US President Donald Trump responds to a reporter's question as he departs the White House, Washington, DC, US

President Donald Trump said he would wait for the courts to rule before acting on raising the minimum age for some gun purchases, putting off one of the more contentious gun safety measures he had backed after the latest US school shooting.

The proposal to raise the minimum age for buying guns from 18 to 21 was not part of a modest set of gun safety proposals announced on Sunday night by Trump administration officials, which included training teachers to carry guns in schools and improving background checks.

“On 18 to 21 Age Limits, watching court cases and rulings before acting. States are making this decision. Things are moving rapidly on this, but not much political support (to put it mildly),” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump has said he believes armed teachers would deter school shootings and better protect students when they happen. The idea, already in place in some states, is backed by the National Rifle Association gun lobby.

The Republican president, who championed gun rights during his 2016 campaign, vowed to take action to prevent school shootings after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14.

The modest fixes proposed by the White House stepped back from some of the more sweeping changes Trump had considered after the latest school shooting.

Some of the more controversial proposals, including raising the minimum purchase age or requiring background checks for guns bought at gun shows or on the internet, will be studied by a commission headed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, administration officials said.

The Justice Department will also provide an unspecified amount of grants to states that want to train teachers to carry guns in school.

Asked why the age limit proposal was dropped from the administration plan, DeVos told NBC’s “Today” show on Monday that the plan was the first step in a lengthy process.

“Everything is on the table,” she said.

On arming teachers, DeVos said communities should have the tool “but nobody should be mandated to do it.”

Trump has also directed the Justice Department to write new regulations banning so-called bump stocks, devices that turn firearms into machine guns.

“Very strong improvement and strengthening of background checks will be fully backed by White House. Legislation moving forward. Bump Stocks will soon be out. Highly trained expert teachers will be allowed to conceal carry, subject to State Law. Armed guards OK, deterrent!” Trump tweeted earlier Monday.

  • Banjo

    America …. the country that will sell you a gun at 18 but won’t sell you a bear until you’re 21 !!!

  • NuffSaid

    He prefers to take on the world in a trade war for a handful of rust belt votes yet cannot act as a leader with great morals and put the lives of his people ahead of gun ownership. It’s not quite the ‘America first’ we are all led to believe.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    “Trump has said he believes armed teachers would deter school shootings”

    Just like the death penalty deters capital murder…

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Just like he threatening to take on shooters with his bare hands will “deter” all future shooters.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    So as the Parkland School shooting recedes into the past talk of actually doing anything once again becomes talk about doing nothing! If Trump really wanted or was genuine about breaking with the tired out conventions of American politics revising or completely getting rid of the Second Amendment would be the one act that would unify more Americans than anything else he has proposed. However, vacuous and meaningless statements like “Make America Great again” or “America First” are far easier to deliver on than say “Put Americans First”.
    Trump put the NRA first in his election pledges and is drumming up more business for the gun lobby by arming teachers in the class room.
    I once read that American armed forces have the highest casualty rate of any military. I can’t wait to see how arming teachers will go down.

