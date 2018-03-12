Two injured during car chase (Updated)

Two drivers were slightly injured on Monday morning during a car chase in the heart of Nicosia.

Police received a call from members of the public at around 9.45am that a suspicious looking man was loitering around near the school in the Phaneromeni area at the centre of Nicosia and was holding a sledgehammer he was using to whack electricity poles with.

A police patrol went to the area but at the sight of the officers the suspect got in his car and drove of at high speed.

During the ensuing chase he drove the wrong way down a one-way street even though cars were coming from the opposite direction.

He eventually collided with a vehicle driven by a man on Gerasimos Markoras Street that had another male passenger.

As a result of the collision, which was described as serious by bystanders, both drivers and the passenger were transferred to Nicosia general hospital in an ambulance.

According to police, the two men were treated at Nicosia general hospital and allowed to go. The condition of the suspect is not serious. An initial narcotest tested positive on the suspect.