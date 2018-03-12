Whole lotta love in Larnaca

The official UK number one tribute band to Led Zeppelin, Hats Off to Led Zeppelin, will be entertaining the Savino Live crowd once more on Friday.

After the band’s appearance last year, the boys are back to take Led Zeppelin fans up the stairway to music heaven from 7.30pm all the way to morning.

The band came together in 2011 and were crowned the official UK number one tribute to Led Zeppelin by the agents’ association of Great Britain in 2013. And as if that wasn’t enough, the boys have also been given the sign of approval by people who have worked with the band and fans. Led Zeppelin’s tour manager Richard Cole said that they are “worth seeing,” and that they provide “entertainment with style.” Led Zep biographer Dave Lewis said the band has “a refreshing no nonsense approach. This band delivers every time.” As if that wasn’t enough praise, the BBC said that the boys deliver “an outstanding concert.”

Led Zeppelin fans will hardly believe it is not the original band when they close their eyes and let the four musicians on stage take them back in time with the band’s rocking melodies.

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin

Performance by the tribute band. March 16. Savino Live, Larnaca. 8pm. Tel: 24-620861