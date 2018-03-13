Akinci procrastinating over meeting with Anastasiades – source

The Greek Cypriot side on Tuesday blamed the delay in arranging a social meeting between the leaders of the two communities on Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Citing an unnamed diplomatic source, the Cyprus News Agency said there were no developments in sight despite President Nicos Anastasiades repeatedly voicing his readiness to meet Akinci socially to talk about the future direction of the stalled negotiations.

According to CNA, Akinci agrees in principle to have a meeting, but he doesn’t want to do so at this moment.

The Turkish Cypriot leader “says yes, but in due course,” the source said.

The Greek Cypriot side blames Akinci’s procrastination on the upcoming EU-Turkey summit in Varna, Bulgaria, Ankara’s moves concerning hydrocarbon exploration, and other, unspecified, factors.

All these contribute towards Akinci not seeing any added value in such a meeting, the source said.