March 13th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 22 comments

Akinci procrastinating over meeting with Anastasiades – source

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

The Greek Cypriot side on Tuesday blamed the delay in arranging a social meeting between the leaders of the two communities on Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Citing an unnamed diplomatic source, the Cyprus News Agency said there were no developments in sight despite President Nicos Anastasiades repeatedly voicing his readiness to meet Akinci socially to talk about the future direction of the stalled negotiations.

According to CNA, Akinci agrees in principle to have a meeting, but he doesn’t want to do so at this moment.

The Turkish Cypriot leader “says yes, but in due course,” the source said.

The Greek Cypriot side blames Akinci’s procrastination on the upcoming EU-Turkey summit in Varna, Bulgaria, Ankara’s moves concerning hydrocarbon exploration, and other, unspecified, factors.

All these contribute towards Akinci not seeing any added value in such a meeting, the source said.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    This would be more than a social meeting….it has to succeed in setting a New Agenda with a clear timetable…..Akinci is perfectly right….to ensure that it is an event, well-planned and a step toward success.

  • alexander reutersward

    You don’t hold talks just for the sake of having talks, there needs to be a goal that both leaders can population can accept and see as a solution .

    Once the goal has been agreed (shuttleservice United nations), for example RoC wants zero troops, the north don’t and so on, that’s when you sit down and negotiates .

    During the negotiations practical questions is handled until things are sorted.

    To have meetings that spread to newspapers and create bad will is not beneficial

  • Louis

    Waiting for his masters orders!
    Can’t blame him. It’s either that or to rot in a Turkish prison!

    • MrH

      Louis, you don’t make sense. You keep on forgetting that Cyprus, under the 1960 constitution, belongs to the UK, Greece and Turkey and not us Cypriots!

  • MrH

    Akinci has been strongly advised by Turkey to not restart any pointless talks based on a “Federation” of any sort as the window of opportunity and era for this type of solution has “passed” and has been “exhausted”. Any new talks can now only be based on a Two-State platform, similarly to that of the Israeli-Palestinian scenario. Nicos Anastasiades lost that opportunity at Crans-Montana and will now have to pay for it. In the meantime, Akinci will first seek to make the Feb 2014 agreement Null and Void via the UN before seeking any communication with the GC-leader. That’s the reality.

    • ROC..

      Everything you said is only what you dreamed up you have not backed anything with facts, their will be no two state platform and if it did it would be under one ROC.and as you imply ” That’s the reality”

    • Dogmeat

      Guzelgurt came off the table between 2004 and 2017. There may be even less on offer now

  • Niko

    Just shows Akinci is just waiting for Turkeys orders on what to do next. What a Muppet!!!
    When will you start thinking for yourself Mr Akinci????

    • Niko

      Why should Mr Anas have to change his position? What positions will the Turks compromise?? or does everyone have to do what the Turks order?
      Fortunately, The rest of the world has not been brain washed to do what the Turks say otherwise it would be a very sad world

      • Colin Evans

        Because that would demonstrate that was a point in having a meeting at all. Without both sides at least attempting to meet each others points, there is no point.

        • Dogmeat

          Crans was last chance. Unless there is something new this is purely for ROC domestic comsumption

      • MrH

        Anastasiades doesn’t need to change his position as he didn’t have one in the first place. He was never serious in adopting a BBF and never will be. The only thing that has changed is the TCs and what they are now prepared to trade territory for. Anastasiades blew it and he will feel the pressure of his ignorance.

    • MrH

      And Anastasiades isn’t a muppet too for continually running to Greece to seek assistance and confirmation! It looks like there are two muppets in the show!

      • ROC..

        why you do sqander with BS, We can seek and listern to advice but the ROC makes its own desersions not like the false North, its a case of the organ grinder and monkey

        • Colin Evans

          Pray tell just what the desersions that ROC has made are. The word does not exist in the English language. Listern is an interesting one as well.

    • Iron mike

      Turkey always calls the shots Akinci and the TC will always dance to the tune of turkey or to be more precise the sultan Erdogan

  • Anon

    It’s always someone else’s fault ..
    The Greek Cypriots have been ‘procrastinating ‘ for half a century ..
    #ROC
    #RepublicOfClowns

  • Cypriote

    No Point in having meetings for meetings

  • Mist

    Have you changed your position Nic?
    No.
    Forget the meeting then, no point apart from a free meal.

  • gentlegiant161

    Why does this meeting of no consequence have to be broadcast as anything other than an attempt to show Nic is doing something positive?
    He could phone or Skype and simply meet without all his hangers on and the hype of the local press blowing it out of proportion, which is probably the object of the exercise if truth be told.

    • MrH

      Exactly, he could even Facetime LOL…..if he knows how to use a mobile phone!

  • cyprus observer

    Can you blame him?

