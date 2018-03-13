Charity auction celebrates life

After being exhibited in Paphos and Limassol, the group exhibition Life is currently being shown at 1010 Hall in Nicosia.

The exhibition, which will help raise funds for The Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf), features artwork by leading Cypriot and European artists. These include Philippos Yiapanis, Andros Efstathiou, Andreas Makriou, Kyriacos Lyras, Louis Stavrou Yiannapis, Julie Hart and Anna Privaloff. Many other artists have also made donations to the exhibition and some of them do not sell their work to the public but have made an exception for such a good cause. Some of artworks to be sold were created by artists especially for the exhibition to fit the theme of life.

The closing of the exhibition will also be marked by live music by Michael Samsonadze and by classical musicians from the Cyprus Youth Orchestra on Saturday, along with the auction of the art work.

The exhibition will be open until March 17 from 1pm until 7pm.

The Space Art for Charity Closing Ceremony and Auction

Live music and auctioning off of art work to support PASYKAF). March 17. 1010 Hall, 19 Grammou, Nicosia. 7pm-9pm. 22-345444