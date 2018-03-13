Children enter a theatrical world

Children enter a theatrical world

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia will continue to reach out to young people as a means of getting them involved with different cultural activities with two sessions of a theatre workshop on Saturday.

The World of the Theatre and its People – which is being run on the occasion of World Theatre day (March 27) – will be led by animater Nicoletta Tziaouri. Its aim is to introduce children to the basic principles of dramatic art, and the roles of contributors both on and off stage, while using pantomime and improvisation to cultivate the children’s imagination and physical expression.

The Cyprus Theatre Museum is collaborating in the event, which is suitable for children aged from seven to 10. The 60-minute workshop will run at 10.30am and 12pm.

The World of the Theatre and its People
Workshop for families and kids from 7-10. March 17. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 10.30am and 12pm. Free. Tel: 22-128182

