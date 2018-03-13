EU to offer Turkey more cash for Syrian refugees

March 13th, 2018 Europe, World 23 comments

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

The European Union’s executive is due to approve a further €3 billion in funding for Syrian refugees living in Turkey, EU officials said, before a meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan later this month.

Europe’s relations with Erdogan have been fraught in recent years but the EU depends on Turkey to keep a tight lid on immigration from the Middle East, where the war in Syria has killed hundreds of thousands and pushed millions from homes.

Top EU officials will meet Erdogan on March 26 in the Bulgarian city of Varna despite misgivings among many on the European side.

The bloc’s top migration official Dimitris Avramopoulos will announce on Wednesday that the European Commission proposes the extra funding on projects benefiting Syrian refugees in Turkey, the sources told Reuters.

Turkey has accepted 3.5 million refugees from Syria, and the EU is already spending a first 3 billion euro instalment to help them.

Over a million more refugees and migrants reached the EU in 2015, most of them flowing through Turkey. Brussels agreed to pay to help host migrants on the Turkish soil in exchange for Ankara preventing more from trying to cross the Aegean to Greece.

This reduced the numbers to a trickle and this cooperation with a key Nato ally has muted EU action against Turkey over a crackdown on critics, dissenters and civil society following a failed coup in 2016. Erdogan has also attacked EU members Germany and the Netherlands in his speeches.

The bloc has mainly responded by freezing some funding that Turkey had been eligible for as a candidate for EU entry and suspending accession talks that have long been stalled anyway.

The EU will also release in April what the sources said would be a “critical” report on Turkey’s accession bid.

  • Rächer

    Turkey has spent €35 billion and has set up schools and hospitals in the camps provided. It has set up business education and has given citizenship to 10’s of thousands of people.
    €3½ billion is a pee in the ocean. Furthermore, Turkey is number one (per GDP) in the whole of the world in providing aid to the needy of the world.

  • turkishcypriot

    They have to deliver on their promises. It is only just and long due.

    • ROC..

      No its called blackmail and Turkey has once to often told the EU, you dont pay us or give us our demands we will allow the refugees to flood into europe, that is blackmail

  • Kazim

    Someone should remind these guys in Brussels that without expecting a penny from anyone, Turkey has already spent over 25 Billion on the refugees..

    • Rächer

      35 billion Kazim

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Okay do you have evidence for these figures? Are we talking Euros, Dollars or Turkish Lira?

        • Rächer

          Euros. Do your own research. It’s not hidden or hard.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            Well I suppose I could have done that but since you bought it up I thought it might save time asking you. I’m not doubting what you say, but backing up your figures with a source will help. Seems Kazim would also have benefited given his source says $25 billion.

            • Kazim

              my google search result was back dated Feb 15, 2017 quoting the Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, speaking at the Migration Policies Board meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, announced the exact number of Syrian refugees hosted in Turkey as 3,551,078. The minister also drew attention to the $25 billion the country has spent on the refugees.The amount combines government expenditures, Turkish civil society organizations’ expenditures and also the Turkish public’s expenditure, according to the Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) data.

              I could pos the link but CM does not allow links to be posted..

              • Gipsy Eyes

                I saw one figure for Hurrieyet(?) quoting $30 billion for November 2017 and one from Newsweek for last year throwing a similar figure around $30 -$35 billion.

                The Newsweek article does raise an interesting question: Why is Turkey doing this? Apparently it’s an extension of Turkish foreign policy. Turkey is against Assad but with the UN dragging its feet over Syria with China and Russia using their veto Turkey decided to pursue her foreign policy objectives and is therefore prepared to pay the cost.
                This is not intended as a criticism of Turkey, it’s what all the powers do when they can do it.

                • Kazim

                  well it is normal for the numbers to increase every day when you have 3.5M+ refugees…Personally i would have prefered Turkey not accept a single refugee and keep the money she is spending on them..But this is politics, i suppose they have a different agenda, so they pay for it & we all suffer..

            • ROC..

              The figure bantered is Mr Adolfs Erdogan, no EU auditor has been allowed to see the books, hence why they are only been offered 6billion in two installments and other demands made on the EU, Turkey does this for money not out of pity.

              • Gipsy Eyes

                Well it isn’t………..even I managed to find some figures that seem to agree the “ball park” figure………and if you look at my comment below there’s an explanation why Turkey is running up this expense.

      • Kazim

        well, your source is more updated than mine…thank you for that.

      • ROC..

        BS

    • ROC..

      No your Mr Adolf Erdogan says he has spent that sort of money, no EU auditor has substantiate that, so I take what Adolf says with a pinch of salt BTW your getting 6 billion from the EU thats enough , you should your bit for free.

  • NuffSaid

    Disgraceful!

    • athessalonian

      Why is it “disgraceful?” Should those who humanitarianly took in 3.5 million refugees not be assisted?

      • ROC..

        how many times has Turkey used the refugess at pawns and blackmailed the EU? is that what you call humanitarian???

        • Gipsy Eyes

          How many?

          • ROC..

            There you go

            Turkey jacked up the price for helping Europe to cope with the flow of refugees on Monday, doubling its demand for financial aid by asking for an extra €3 … who complained in a televised speech that the EU had yet to deliver on its prior commitments — even though Brussels had just sent part of the money …

            Under the agreement, Turkey gets cash — 6 billion euros, or $6.6 billion — and other incentives, including jump-started talks on its bid for E.U. membership and a conditional … European leaders say Turkey will rapidly strengthen protections as part of the deal — a claim that many observers found dubious.

            Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has threatened to send thousands of refugees to Europe every month as a diplomatic spat between Turkey, the Netherlands, and Germany worsens. “We have a readmission deal,” Soylu said late on Thursday, according to the Hurriyet Daily News. “I’m telling you …

        • athessalonian

          What I consider to be humanitarian is the act of opening the gates, so to speak, and taking in these people at a point in time when they were running for their lives.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      This is the one area I disagree with you. You don’t want them in Europe and you complain about the EU funding Turkey to keep them in Turkey.

