EU tells Britain to ‘face up to hard facts’ on Brexit

March 13th, 2018 Brexit, Britain, Europe, World 6 comments

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier hammered home again on Tuesday that Britain would not retain its current privileges, including on trade, once it leaves the bloc.

The EU and Britain are hoping to seal a deal this month on a transition period after Brexit, and start talks on their future relationship this spring.

But mounting differences over Britain’s divorce from the EU have led the bloc to warn repeatedly that time was running out, that the post-Brexit transition was not a given, and that London should be more precise and realistic on what sort of future ties it sought.

“One cannot have at the same time the status of a third country and demand at the same time the advantages of the (European) Union,” Barnier told a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“It is time to face up to the hard facts,” he added.

The EU last week snubbed British Prime Minister Theresa May’s calls for a special post-Brexit deal by offering London just a free-trade agreement with no special treatment for Britain’s mighty financial sector.

Barnier said on Tuesday there were no other options, given London’s desire to leave both the European Union’s single market and its customs union.

He also defended an EU proposal for the bloc to continue to regulate trade in the British province of Northern Ireland after Brexit, should no other ways emerge to avoid a hard border between that territory and the country of Ireland.

That plan prompted furious reactions in London and Belfast. But Barnier said it dealt with the realities on the ground.

“It is our responsibility to detail operationally how we will avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland without another solution and bearing in mind the decision of the UK to leave the single market and the customs union,” he said.

MARCH SUMMIT LOOMING

Speaking on the same occasion, the head of the bloc’s executive European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, also reminded London there was no time to waste before Britain leaves the bloc, as is due in March 2019.

“It is obvious that we need further clarity from the UK if we are to reach an understanding on our future relationship,” Juncker said.

“As the clock counts down, with one year to go, it is now time to translate speeches into treaties, to turn commitments into agreements.”

The 27 remaining EU leaders will endorse a joint stance on their future relationship with Britain in Brussels on March 23. That would be then translated into a mandate for Barnier to negotiate with London.

The EU is determined to prevent Britain from picking particular benefits of close integration without sharing the costs and obligations, fearing such an example would tear the bloc apart with more countries trying to follow suit.

  • Banjo

    If we wanted to keep all the ” privileges ” of membership we wouldn’t have voted to leave.

    I’m surprised to hear Barnier still banging on about his plan for N Ireland, the border in the Irish Sea . The ECHR has pointed out that plan is ILLEGAL under the EUs own law. Article 3 of protocol 1 of EU law.

    Keeping N Ireland within either the custom union or the single market violates the human rights of its citizens .

  • cyprusclive

    This sounds like good news. The UK can just leave paying only what we due and trade with the 80% of the world. Ireland next to leave the EU followed by Holland and the Visigard Countries.

    • Banjo

      That’s if the EU isn’t elected out of existence first. On current form the next round of general elections in member states will do just that.

  • Gold51

    How on earth did the UK successive government ever allow the UK to be controlled by a club where Brits are disliked and have virtually had thier country stolen from them by so many Silent invaders with disgusting attitude towards the UK simply because they don’t want to be part of something they no longer believe in.!
    Didn’t successive UK governments not see how UK was disliked and thier interest was UK money and dominance .
    EU has tried to make it appear, theres no life outside the EU club with thier warlike properganda and scaremongering.
    UK might have just got out in time, especially now that our EU friend’s have displayed thier real colours.

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Just get the hell out……………what they really mean is that a lot of UK money will not be coming their way to squander on idiotic schemes in crazy countries.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      I think what they mean is the UK can’t have the same advantages and access to markets and institutions as a third country as they now have as a member. How you can read into that ” a lot of UK money will not be coming their way to squander on idiotic schemes in crazy countries” defies logic.
      If the UK wants these advantages and access they will have to pay for them. If the EU insists the UK has to pay for everything they want then the EU gets its money anyway. Indeed Theresa May has said is willing to pay for the cherries she wants to pick off the tree.
      The problem for the UK government is that it’s starting to believe the garbage that was fed to the electorate that a deal will be easy because the EU needs the UK more than the UK needs the EU. There’s never been any evidence to support that beyond we buy lots of things from the EU. Perhaps it’s time we were told if the EU loses our custom then it can just as easily go around the world looking for new punters just like we are going to go. The world is no smaller or bigger than it is for the UK!
      I think by now the majority of the British people have come to realise that the only quick and easy deal we’re going to get is to crash out of the EU. If our government is so confident that the people will go for that then as you said, “just get the hell out” or else put it to the people again to decide.
      Only this time tell them the truth!

