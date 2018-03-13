Missing couple found in Pissouri area

A couple reported missing from the Aphrodite’s Rock area were later found by a joint investigation of police, the fire service, and ambulance service, police said on Tuesday.

Specifically, the man, 24, and the woman, 17, were reported missing at approximately 3pm by a friend and were found in the Pissouri area at approximately 4:30pm.

The woman was reported to be in a state of shock, while the man was slightly injured, according to authorities. Ambulances arrived on the scene and transferred the pair to Paphos General hospital.

Both are reported to be doing well.