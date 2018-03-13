Napa mayor opposes opening crossing point in the area

Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos said Tuesday he opposes the opening of a crossing point to the north without a solution of the Cyprus problem.

Speaking on Politis radio 107.6, Karousos said: “we cannot subsidize tourism in the occupied areas through the crossing points.”

The mayor of the popular resort said the crossing points opened to facilitate people in a bid to reunify the island.

“If one goes to Larnaca airport they will see hundreds of Turkish Cypriot taxis carrying tourists to the occupied areas,” he said.

Karousos said this was his personal position and denied he had asked President Nicos Anastasiades to keep the Dherynia crossing closed.

“We want Cyprus reunited so that Varosha opens, which is the capital of our area,” he said.

Opening a crossing point in Dherynia, and one in the Lefka area, had been decided by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Anastasiades at the onset of reunification negotiations in 2015.

Significant work has been done in the area but more needs to be done before it was ready.

On the northern side of the crossing point, the 2.8 kilometres of asphalting financed by the European Union had been completed and the wire fencing had been renewed.

Back in November, NGO UniteCyprusNow said a tender to bring electricity to the area had been delayed.

“There is no apparent work on constructing pavements or enabling telephone connections. In the 150-metre road in the buffer zone under UN’s responsibility, no apparent action has been taken, while the 300 metres on the southern side of the Dherynia road look largely ready,” UCN said.