March 13th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island 8 comments

Napa mayor opposes opening crossing point in the area

Ayia Napa mayor Yiannis Karousos

Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos said Tuesday he opposes the opening of a crossing point to the north without a solution of the Cyprus problem.

Speaking on Politis radio 107.6, Karousos said: “we cannot subsidize tourism in the occupied areas through the crossing points.”

The mayor of the popular resort said the crossing points opened to facilitate people in a bid to reunify the island.

“If one goes to Larnaca airport they will see hundreds of Turkish Cypriot taxis carrying tourists to the occupied areas,” he said.

Karousos said this was his personal position and denied he had asked President Nicos Anastasiades to keep the Dherynia crossing closed.

“We want Cyprus reunited so that Varosha opens, which is the capital of our area,” he said.

Opening a crossing point in Dherynia, and one in the Lefka area, had been decided by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Anastasiades at the onset of reunification negotiations in 2015.

Significant work has been done in the area but more needs to be done before it was ready.

On the northern side of the crossing point, the 2.8 kilometres of asphalting financed by the European Union had been completed and the wire fencing had been renewed.

Back in November, NGO UniteCyprusNow said a tender to bring electricity to the area had been delayed.

“There is no apparent work on constructing pavements or enabling telephone connections. In the 150-metre road in the buffer zone under UN’s responsibility, no apparent action has been taken, while the 300 metres on the southern side of the Dherynia road look largely ready,” UCN said.

 

  • Philippos

    Planning is all! Our Governments have historically, or should that be hysterically, done all they could to cause Larnaka Airport to be used more and as a principal point of entry into Cyprus and discouraged the use of “The Illegal Airport at Tymbou”. So why does the Mayor of Agia Napa remark negatively about “Turkish Cypriot” Taxis being seen servicing Arrivals and Departures through Larnaka International. Job Done! – more people coming to Cyprus using Larnaka. This is the same Mayor who publicly told young British tourists not to bother to come to Agia Napa,any more, it seems, because he alone can convert this aging rather run down resort into some International substitute for Monaco or St Maartin or St Barts? – just by having a rather overpriced and poorly located Marina Project with large blocks of flats in it. What do the British say “Yer avvin a larf, mate” May i call upon any EU Citizen who lives in Agia Napa Municipality to be sure to go and register to vote at their District Administration Office, so that if this nonsense persists, they can join with the locals and vote him out at the next Municipal Election, in two and a half years time.

  • Les

    All the GCs want to do is to control the TCs. This is just another pathetic example. He should spend more time trying to find a way to control the wave of criminal activity in his town. They is what will drive tourists away (e.g. Mexico as an example).

  • almostbroke

    You can be sure he only wants the crossing closed because otherwise it would impact on his income . He probably has apartments for rent or hotels in Ayia Napa himself !

    • Philippos

      ….and a couple of football pitches, for “Winter Training” from abroad, I believe.

  • gentlegiant161

    Wants nearby crossing kept closed but wants reunification of Varosha/ Famagusta.
    But a unified Varosha would be In direct competition to Napa right on its doorstep.
    Sound like smoke and mirrors to keep Napa the local venue..

  • MrH

    btw – when was the island ever “unified”?

  • MrH

    What an ugly dude, and are you sure this man is Greek as he doesn’t look anything like one! The TCs are taking the ROC for a ride and it’s now unstoppable. The only way is to close the border which Anastasiades can now never do. Hence, the GC-ROC acknowledges partition and a separate state.

    • Philippos

      Yes it is a confusing point of view from a man who generally shows at least some understanding of the tourist business and what is wrong with it in Cyprus. As for being “Greek”, he is a country mile away from being Greek, he is a Cypriot, which is why he looks nothing like a Greek, more like a Lebanese, if you ask me, which when you think about it is not so far away from Agia Napa actually

