Nicole Kidman is set to star in ‘The Undoing’

The 50-year-old actress will star in and executive produce the new HBO limited series, teaming up with ‘Big Little Lies’ showrunner David E. Kelley for another show for the network.

She said: “David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its centre. I’m excited and honoured to continue collaborating with HBO and David E. Kelly.”

The show is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel ‘You Should Have Known’ and follows the story of therapist Grace Sachs, whose world is rocked by a shock death and her husband going missing. As she starts to search for him, she uncovers that she didn’t really know the man she thought she did.

Kelley is set to write the script as well as executive produce and run the project whilst Per Saari, of Blossom Films, will also executive produce alongside Bruna Papandrea from Made Up Stories.

Casey Bloy, HBO’s president of programming, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our creative relationships with both Nicole and David, and can’t wait to bring this show to life.”

Whilst Kelley added: “I loved this book. A character driven psychological thriller, I’m excited about the adaptation and thrilled to be able to do it with Nicole and HBO.”

It comes after it was revealed that ‘Big Little Lies’ is set to get a second series.

Actress Reese Witherspoon said at the time: “It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them.”