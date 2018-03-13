PETROLINA is Race Sponsor at the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO 2018

Longstanding supporter of sporting events

True to its longstanding support of sporting events, PETROLINA sponsors and participates in the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO 2018 – proceeds will be donated to the Karaiskakio Foundation.

Cypriot petroleum company PETROLINA is Race Sponsor of the Petrolina 10km Energy Race, which will take place on Sunday 18 March 2018. The company also sponsors Petrolina Energy Day to be held on Saturday 17 March from 9 am to 12 noon at the Sponsors’ Village (at the Old Limassol Port Square). Petrolina Energy Day will be a fun day with live DJ sets, free nutritional advice to the public from experts, interactive fitness programmes as well as activities for children and other surprises from GSO’s young athletes’ academy.

The Petrolina 10km Energy Race is one of the most popular races of the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO 2018. It’s intended for runners who are not ready to compete in a marathon or half marathon and for beginners. It is a pleasant, easy 10 kilometre route on a flat road.

For the third consecutive year and in the spirit of teamwork and volunteerism, PETROLINA also supports its employees, Petrolina Energy Team, in the PrimeTel 5km Corporate Race on Saturday, 17 March 2018.

For more information visit www.limassolmarathon.com