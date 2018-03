Police are searching for Plamena Botrus, 13, who has been missing from her home in the village of Kokkinotrimithia in Nicosia since Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The girl is described as being of medium size, approximately 1.6 metres tall, with brown hair.

Anyone with information of the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact the town’s police station at 22-607140, the nearest police station, or the public help line at 1460.