Road network update to be presented in Paphos

A public presentation concerning the upgrading of major roads in Pano Paphos will be presented to the public on Wednesday evening, a municipality spokesman said.

“This is another major project for the city and its residents and is part of a general aim to move Paphos forward,” he said.

The road network due to be upgraded includes Evagoras Palkaridis Avenue, Griva Digeni and Neofytos Nicolaides Street.

Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos will make an introductory speech at the presentation which will also include a discussion.

The presentation will also be attended by members of the municipal council, stakeholders and other relevant bodies.

In 2016, Phedonos gave an overview of ten major infrastructure and development projects, costing millions, underway in Paphos.

These included the redevelopment of the town’s traditional centre (Ktima) and Kennedy Square, October 28, Dionysios Solomos and Kosti Palama squares.

Also planned was a remodelling project in Mouttalos, the renovation of the former ‘Attica’ cinema and the Markidion Theatre, as well as Ibrahim’s Khan in the centre of Paphos, most of which have now been completed.

Work to connect the archaeological sites of Kato Paphos is still underway as is the project to upgrade the municipal market.

Wednesday’s presentation will take place at 6pm at the Palia Ilektriki (old electricity) cultural centre in the heart of Paphos old town.