Road reopens in north after safety works completed

Authorities in the north on Tuesday reopened the Kythrea to Kyrenia road (Kyrenia mountain road) to all vehicles after construction works to render the street safer.

Special arrangements had been put in place last week banning vehicles carrying less than nine passengers from using the road between 9am and 7pm. Starting the same day, heavy-duty vehicles weighing five tons or more were also banned from using the road between 7pm and 9am.

The restrictions were put in place to make the work of the construction crews easier. During the past week 5,000 square meters of new asphalt was laid over the worn-out tarmac, while works to replace the damaged crash barriers, traffic signs and lane markings continue and are expected to be completed soon, the ‘transport ministry’ said.

The move aimed at preventing serious or fatal accidents from taking place on the road.

In November 2016 two teenage girls and their school bus driver died in an accident in the Kyrenia mountain road when the school bus crashed into a lorry.