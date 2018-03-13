Silva service at Stoke sends City closer to title

David Silva scored twice for the runaway leaders

David Silva underlined his importance to Manchester City’s impending title success with both goals on Monday in the 2-0 Premier League win over Stoke City.

The Spaniard put City ahead in the 10th minute, finishing off a move of stunning simplicity with a confident strike from a Raheem Sterling low cross.

Stoke, next to bottom in the table, showed plenty of endeavour but City were always in charge and Silva doubled the advantage five minutes after the break, converting after a swift exchange with Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.

Pep Guardiola’s City are 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester United and need just three more wins from their remaining eight games to be sure of the title.

