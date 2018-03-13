Superb Dzeko goal sends Roma into quarter-finals

March 13th, 2018 Champions League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Superb Dzeko goal sends Roma into quarter-finals

Roma reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2008 after a magnificent finish by Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko gave the Italians a 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday that sent them through on away goals.

Having trailed 2-1 from the first leg, Roma looked bereft of ideas for much of the contest at the Stadio Olimpico before Dzeko broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute following a tepid first half devoid of goal-mouth action.

The Bosnian took a defence-splitting pass from midfielder Kevin Strootman into his stride and beat the offside trap before he steered the ball into the far corner with the outside of his foot past Shakhtar’s advancing keeper Andriy Pyatov.

Dzeko curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area inches wide in the 62nd minute before Shakhtar centre back Ivan Ordets was shown a straight red card in the 79th for hauling down the Bosnian when he was through on goal.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close