Superb Dzeko goal sends Roma into quarter-finals

Roma reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2008 after a magnificent finish by Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko gave the Italians a 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday that sent them through on away goals.

Having trailed 2-1 from the first leg, Roma looked bereft of ideas for much of the contest at the Stadio Olimpico before Dzeko broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute following a tepid first half devoid of goal-mouth action.

The Bosnian took a defence-splitting pass from midfielder Kevin Strootman into his stride and beat the offside trap before he steered the ball into the far corner with the outside of his foot past Shakhtar’s advancing keeper Andriy Pyatov.

Dzeko curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area inches wide in the 62nd minute before Shakhtar centre back Ivan Ordets was shown a straight red card in the 79th for hauling down the Bosnian when he was through on goal.