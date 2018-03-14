Over 700 new public sector jobs

Cabinet on Thursday approved more than 700 job posts in the civil service for permanent and hourly paid posts in a bid to fill part of the vacant posts created due to the freeze in hiring during the economic crisis.

According to government spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, the cabinet approved 436 job posts in state services, 211 posts in the wider public sector and 93 posts for hourly paid staff.

The move was a response to existing pressing needs, he said.

He added that employment in the public sector has been reduced since 2012 by 4,000 jobs. Thursday’s cabinet decision, he said, aimed at filling “a small share, less than 20 per cent of vacant posts”.

The cabinet decision will be sent to parliament, Prodromou said.

The existing budget will cover the cost of the posts.

The current government plan included the positions that are going to be vacated during this year, he said.