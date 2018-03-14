A royal screening

K Cineplex in Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos will transport us to Shakespeare’s Globe theatre in London with a screening of Henry VIII.

The play, based on the life of King Henry VIII of England, is directed in this production by Mark Rosenblatt and stars Dominic Rowan, Anthony Howell and Kate Duchene. The mood of the play is set from the get-go with an unidentified character presenting a prologue that stresses that this is a serious play and that audiences members will “be sad, as we would make ye.”

The actions that follow show that the Tudor Court is locked in a power struggle between its nobles and the Machiavellian Cardinal Wolsey, the King’s first minister and the most conspicuous symbol of Catholic power in the land. Wolsey will do anything to get what he wants and when his chief ally, Queen Katherine, interferes in the King’s romance with Anne Boleyn, he brings gigantic ruin upon himself, the Queen and centuries of English obedience to Rome.

The epilogue notes that a play can never please everyone – some came to relax and sleep but were woken by the trumpets, others came to hear the city abused but that never took place.

Henry VIII

Screening of the play by William Shakespeare as performed at the Globe Theatre, London. March 16. K Cineplex Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos. 7.30pm. €10/8. Tel: 77-778383