March 14th, 2018 Cyprus, Energy, featured 13 comments

ExxonMobil ship arrives for hydrocarbons survey

The ExxonMobil survey ship The Ocean Investigator at Limassol port on Wednesday morning

The ExxonMobil survey ship, Ocean Investigator, scheduled to carry out hydrocarbon explorations in block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), arrived on Wednesday morning at the Limassol port.

The Ocean Investigator arrived at the Limassol port at around 8.00 am to refuel and pick up equipment necessary for its environmental impact evaluation in block 10. It sailed from the port of Lavrio in Greece.

A second vessel, the Med Surveyor, is expected to arrive in Limassol on Thursday.

The two vessels will be conducting surveys in order to establish the best drilling targets. ExxonMobil plans to carry out exploratory drilling in the second half of this year, in late summer or autumn.

According to port director, Panayiotis Agathocleous, the Ocean Investigator has docked at a quay located in the management area of DP World Limassol and is expected to load equipment, which will be transported to block 10 for its scheduled operations.

The vessel will remain at the Limassol port until March 24, he said, but it might depart earlier. This, Agathocleous said, will depend on the progress of operations.

He added that a second vessel, expected to arrive on Thursday, will also load equipment and set off for plot 10.

DP World has set up facilities to serve the hydrocarbon sector and the research work to be done, Agathocleous said, and the services will be provided from the port of Limassol.

“The vessels will use the Limassol port to connect the sea space with land. In terms of drilling, this will be considered at a later stage after the exploratory work is over,” he said.

News of the arrival of the two survey ships raised concerns over how Turkey would react, after Turkish warships prevented ENI’s drillship Saipem 12000 reaching its drilling target in block 3 last month.

Even though Turkey does not lay claim to hydrocarbons in block 10, the Turkish Cypriot side has warned that all plans in Cyprus’ EEZ would be stopped.

US Ambassador Kathleen Doherty said on Wednesday the US government does do not expect Turkey to cause any problems for the two vessels in Cyprus’ EEZ.

 

 

  • Anon

    I hope they will see common sense and ask permission from the rightful owners of Cyprus , the Turkish Cypriots , before they feel the embarrassment of another slap in the face for trying to do deals with the corrupt GC caretakers of South Cyprus.

    • Dynosavros

      T/cs have not any right in any part of Cyprus. They are co-operators of an invador and ,as such ,they lost all their rights. Any other reputable state would apply this rule to its minority behaving this way.T/cs must be able to take even a penny out of the resourses only if they bake in their nees and in public the ROC government

  • Angelo Angelo

    Turkey not only does not have any legitimate claim to any sea area in economic zone of Cyprus but it doesn’t have any legitimate claim of still occupying North Cyprus

    • HighTide

      Since there is only an armistice in place the Turkish army will not leave without a peace agreement. As simple as that.

  • Anon

    Maybe Rex Tillerson is on it …

    • ROC..

      Sorry Anon did you comment on the afrin article by any chance?

      • Anon

        Troll…go away .

  • Rächer

    When the ships arrived at Gallipoli, Ataturk said; “they’ll go, just the way they arrived”. And they did, with their tails between their legs.
    If ExxonMobil has reached agreement with the TRNC behind the scenes, they are welcome to commence, but if they haven’t….they’ll go just the way they arrived.

    • Dogmeat

      I think you are right mate.There were reports earlier that no confrontation was expected and also Turkey doesn’t hold any legit claim in so called #10

      • Angelo Angelo

        Dogmeat I would like to inform you that Turkey does not have any legitimate claim to any areas of the Cyprus economic zone .Turkey does not have any legitimate claim of occupy North Cyprus and especially my village of AkANTHOU

        • Anon

          Turkey does not recognise the defunct RoC . It collapsed in 1963 . It has no rights.. just false claims .

          • Vaso

            Who cares? Oh yes no one on this planet!

        • Dogmeat

          Angelo, Turkey has disputed claims over most of the so called EEZ but not #10 . Your village Tatlisu/Akanthou is sadly a victim of the Peace Intervention and will be subject to any settlement agreement between the TRNC and the ROC

