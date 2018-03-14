EY is International Women’s Day 2018 Global Campaign Partner

Accelerating achievement of gender parity – within EY and in business at large – is not just a fairness argument but an economic imperative. It is key to building a better world. With the World Economic Forum’s 2017 Global Gender Gap Report findings telling us that gender parity is over 200 years away, there has never been a more important time to keep motivated, fuel global activism for women’s equality and press for progress. Now is the time to take action and put gender on the global agenda. EY is proud to partner once again with International Women’s Day (IWD) on the 2018 #PressforProgress campaign. In supporting this campaign EY is calling on other organisations to accelerate their efforts too, and make a commitment for the advancement of women in the workplace. Together, we can forge a lasting legacy of growth, increased prosperity and stronger communities throughout the world. While gender parity won’t happen overnight, across the world women are making positive gains day by day. Now, more than ever, there’s a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity. IWD is not country, group or organisation specific. The day belongs to all groups collectively everywhere and we all need to be tenacious in accelerating gender parity. Andreas Avraamides, EY Cyprus Talent Leader, noted: “EY is the global campaign sponsor for International Women’s Day for the third consecutive year. Our sponsorship helps us continue to guide and influence how organizations recognize and advance women. I would like to express my full support for achieving gender balance, and creating an environment in which all people feel they have opportunities to fulfil their potential.” At EY Cyprus, we recognise and we embrace all the women who have contributed to society with their talent, persistence, and timeless wisdom. We also acknowledge the support and contribution of all our 174 EY female colleagues (approx. 55% of our total headcount) to the success of our firm. On March 8th we celebrated IWD by taking a group photo in front our offices – the Jean Nouvel Tower in Nicosia and Ernst & Young House in Limassol –pressing our hands against the air to enable collective progress. After the photo, all the women of EY received a symbolic Europa Donna gift. Stavros Pantzaris, EY Cyprus Country Managing Partner, said: “Companies that support and advance women into leadership roles develop completive advantages such as more engaged workforces, stronger cultures and strengthened economic performance. It is vital that everyone commits to a ‘gender parity mind-set’. Individually, we are one drop but together we are an ocean. Let us all collaborate to accelerate gender parity, so our collective action powers equality worldwide.”