Father guilty of manslaughter in son’s death

A 71-year-old man was found guilty on Thursday of the manslaughter of his 20-year-old son in Paramytha, Limassol in 2015.

The Limassol criminal court found Timoleon Themistocleous guilty of manslaughter “beyond any reasonable doubt”.

The defence mitigation arguments will be heard on March 27.

The 71-year-old had shot and killed his son, Odysseas with a hunting shotgun during a heated argument over the use of the family car in October 2015.

The argument started when, Odysseas, who was a conscript, asked to take the car because he was due to report to his unit and would otherwise be late. His father refused and the two argued.

The court heard that Themistocleous went into the house and returned with the gun shouting: “You will not do whatever you want. I will shoot you.”

He has been in poor health since the shooting after being hit on the head by his oldest son Alexandros who had tried to disarm him following the shooting. He was treated at the Eoka Veterans’ Rehabilitation Centre for a long period of time.

The court referred to the different versions given by the 71-year-old during his trial in his defence’s attempt to challenge the credibility of the main witness, the eldest son of the family, Alexandros, 24.

Among others, the 71-year-old had claimed that he had been assaulted for no apparent reason by his eldest son and did not remember anything, and that he had received a blow to the head as he walked into the courtyard of the house where he saw two unfamiliar faces in the yard.

The court also said that the defence put forth several contradicting versions, one of them being the father had rushed to stop the two brothers’ quarrel, resulting in the gun going off and Odysseas dying. This version however, court said, was not even given by the accused himself.

Announcing its decision, court said that the fact that the accused continued to point the gun at the victim after he had shot him, shows that he intended to cause the 20-year-old’s death.

The brother of the victim, Alexandros, said he felt vindicated by the court decision and that he was saddened by his father’s claims against him in court.