March 14th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Helping those in need over Easter

Traditional Easter food is among the items that can be donated

For the fourth year running, the ‘adopt a family for Easter’ volunteering initiative is open to help people in need over the holidays.

According to an announcement on Wednesday, the volunteerism coordination council said any member of the public, group or organisation could donate anything from food and Easter gifts – such as chocolate eggs or candles and traditional Easter sweets.

Clothes or games will not be accepted.

The deadline for donations is March 30.

For further details, contact the relevant volunteering body in each city. Nicosia 22 512602, Limassol 25 737761, Larnaca 24 650525, Paphos 26 953725, Famagusta 99 124521, Kyrenia 97743185.

