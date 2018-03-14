Hunting warning

Hunting between March 1 and August 15 is forbidden and anyone caught doing so is liable for at least €8,000 in fines, the game service warned on Wednesday.

The period from earlier this month until mid-August is breeding season for almost all animals, followed by the time they will feed their young.

“For the game, a successful breeding period allows for a very good hunting season.”

As such, anyone caught killing, catching, chasing or disturbing quarry in any way – including with the use of limesticks – during this period faces an €8,000 fine which can increase depending on the animal, the quantity and location.