March 14th, 2018 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Injured Kane could return next month, say Spurs

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane suffered damaged ankle ligaments in Sunday's win over Bournemouth and will be out until next month

Tottenham Hotspur’s eagerly-awaited medical bulletin on their England striker Harry Kane’s right ankle provided good news on Wednesday with the club saying he could be playing next month.

“Preliminary assessments have confirmed that Kane has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle,” the Premier League club said in a statement on Twitter.

“The England striker sustained the injury following a challenge in our 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to return to first team training next month.”

Kane has scored 39 goals for club and country this season and is expected to be England’s main striker at the World Cup finals in Russia which start in June.

