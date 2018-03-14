Job fair for those wanting to work for casino

Melco Group announced on Wednesday it is organising a career fair for those interested in working for the company’s integrated casino resort, City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Melco’s first career fair will take place on March 16 and 17 in Limassol.

Candidates are required to be 21 years of age or above in order to apply for positions in the temporary casino which is scheduled to open this summer.

“At the upcoming career fair, applicants interested in working at the temporary casino and later at City of Dreams Mediterranean will have the opportunity to meet Melco’s HR team to discuss and apply for positions of interest,” said Victoria Michaelidou from the project’s human resources department.

The company said its philosophy is to “hire on attitude, image and potential” and to “train on skills”.

Recently the company announced the first 500 job opportunities for the Cyprus project for a range of positions including dealers, slot attendants, cashiers, finance and casino operations.

Applicants working at the temporary casino will be transferred to City of Dreams Mediterranean in 2021 when the resort is set to open. A further four satellite casinos are later scheduled to open in Nicosia, Larnaca, free Famagusta and Paphos.

The €550 million project is expected to create approximately 4,000 jobs each year during the construction period and will contribute an estimated 6,500 direct and indirect full-time positions in Cyprus when the resort is fully operational. Located in western Limassol, City of Dreams Mediterranean aspires to be a landmark not only for Cyprus but also for the wider region.

The job fair will take place between March 16 and 17 from 9.00 am to 5.00pm at the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry Premises (170 Franklin Roosevelt Avenue).

For the available positions, please visit City of Dreams Mediterranean’s website www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy and Melco’s career page at http://mycareer.melco-resorts.com.