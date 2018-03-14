Learning to paint from life

Figurative and portrait artist Alan McGowan will give a two-day life painting master class in Larnaca on March 26-27, during which each artist will complete a painting.

The master class will concentrate on developing the relationship between life drawing and painting, while considering mark making, colour and the handling properties of paint. The consideration of accuracy of observation and measurement will be looked at in relation to freedom of expression, exploration of materials and engagement with an expressive and individual painterly language. Participants, who can attend one day of the master class or both days, will receive one-to-one guidance and the time to soak-up McGowan’s artistic knowledge.

McGowan specialises in working from life. His expressive brushwork and dynamic use of colour have won him many honours, including exhibiting at the BP Portrait exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London, The Scottish Portrait Awards, the Threadneedle Prize for Figurative Art, the Society of Portrait Sculptors exhibition and The Ruth Borchard self-portrait exhibition. In 2014 he was a semi-finalist in the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the year. He has published two books of figure art, The Language of the Body (2012) and Unstill Life (2017).

The cost of the master class is €40 for each day and does not include artistic materials. Easels, sketching boards and tables will be provided. To book your place, as only ten participants will take part in the master class, call 96-668528 or send an email to [email protected]

Life Painting Master Class

Two-day course with UK artist Alan McGowan. March 26-27. Kitium Art Residencies, Larnaca. 9.30am-4pm. €40 for each day. Tel: 96-668528