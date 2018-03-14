Missing teenage girl believed to be with 22-year-old man

March 14th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Missing teenage girl believed to be with 22-year-old man

Police are searching for Yiannis Christodoulou

Police on Wednesday were on the hunt for a 22-year-old man from Mammari in connection with a missing teenage girl.

Plamena Botrus, 13, has been missing from her home in the village of Kokkinotrimithia in Nicosia since Tuesday morning.

A police bulletin went out on Wednesday searching for Yiannis Christodoulou, aged 22.

Police could not confirm reports that suggest the two are in a relationship and Christodoulou’s mother had apparently called police to tell them Botrus was with Christodoulou and both were safe.

Authorities are treating the case as a kidnap.

He is described as 1.85m tall with green eyes and brown hair. Broad shouldered, he has a tattoo of a treble clef next to his right eye and a rose on his neck.

Plamena Botrus

The girl is described as being of medium size, approximately 1.6 metres tall, with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the town’s police station at 22-607140, the nearest police station, the public help line at 1460. The numbers 112 or 199 can also be contacted.

 

Print Friendly
  • Mist

    Many successful marriages in history were by young persons, Eleanor of Provence to name one. Hope they do well.

    • Douglas

      Flippant comment on a serious situation as the girl is a vulnerable (13) year old as well as easily impressionable .

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close