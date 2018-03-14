Pathologists due in Cyprus for fifth autopsy

Two pathologists are due in Cyprus on Wednesday to carry out a fifth autopsy on a Bulgarian woman to ascertain conclusively whether her death last month was caused by a dog attack.

Greek pathologist Hara Spiliopoulou is set to arrive to Paphos at around 1pm on Wednesday and according to Paphos police chief Michalis Ioannou, another pathologist Andreas Marnerides would also be arriving.

Marnerides is a Cypriot pathologist working in the UK and his findings were also crucial in a separate recent case where two parents face trial for the death of their three-month-old baby.

He had carried out the autopsy with state pathologist Angeliki Papetta and found a fall that the child sustained was not compatible with the parents’ claims that it had fallen from a couch 70cm from the ground but a greater height.

This will be the fifth autopsy on Petruna Nikolova, a 46-year-old woman who came to Cyprus from Bulgaria to look for a job only to die on February 22, a few days after her arrival.

She was found in a potato field in Yeroskipou but died on the way to the hospital.

The initial autopsy by Papetta, found she had died due to haemorrhagic shock resulting from multiple injuries, possibly caused by farming equipment.

Three subsequent autopsies carried out on behalf of both the family and suspects indicated she was mauled by dogs.

A 27-year-old man who owns at least five Rottweilers is to stand trial on charges of manslaughter and causing death through negligence. His dogs are believed to have injured Nikolova.

The man’s father, 54, had been arrested and subsequently released on suspicion of acting as an accessory after the events.

Spiliopoulou and Marnerides will carry out an autopsy, examine the scene where Nikolova was found and study her file.