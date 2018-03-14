Residents evacuated after bar fire

An apartment building in the centre of Nicosia was evacuated early on Wednesday after a fire started at a bar on its ground floor.

The fire service was alerted at around 3.20am about the fire inside a bar, located on the corner of Stasandrou and Annis Komninis streets, which was closed at the time.

The blaze was put out by three fire engines around half an hour later. Prior to the arrival of the fire engines, police evacuated the building as a precautionary measure.

The fire caused extensive damage to the bar premises. None of the apartments were affected.