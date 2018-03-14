Residents evacuated after bar fire

March 14th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Residents evacuated after bar fire

The bar was extensively damaged by the fire

An apartment building in the centre of Nicosia was evacuated early on Wednesday after a fire started at a bar on its ground floor.

The fire service was alerted at around 3.20am about the fire inside a bar, located on the corner of Stasandrou and Annis Komninis streets, which was closed at the time.

The blaze was put out by three fire engines around half an hour later. Prior to the arrival of the fire engines, police evacuated the building as a precautionary measure.

The fire caused extensive damage to the bar premises. None of the apartments were affected.

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    Emergency services appear to have done a good job in extinguishing the fire while making sure all the residents were safely evacuated,congratulations.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close