March 14th, 2018 Middle East, World 14 comments

Syria’s Afrin cut off from water, thousands displaced

People ride on trucks with their belongings in north-east Afrin

Water to Syria’s Afrin town has been cut for a week, the United Nations said on Wednesday, after Turkish troops seized the main dam and water plant in the region.

Ankara launched an offensive nearly two months ago against the town, to drive out Syrian Kurdish forces that control the northern region near Turkey’s border.

The UN office for humanitarian affairs (Ocha) said the fighting has forced thousands of people to flee their homes within the Afrin region and towards government territory.

After the dam north-east of Afrin town changed hands, “local workers were unable to access the dam controls to pump water. The water supply has been cut off,” Ocha said. Residents have relied on untreated water from boreholes and risk contracting diseases, it added.

The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said the Turkish army took control of the dam on Maydanki lake and a water pumping station last week.

“Water has been fully cut off because of the Turkish army’s control over it,” said Birusk Hasaka, the YPG spokesman in Afrin. “Civilians are depending on wells to get water, and they are not enough and not good for drinking unfortunately.”

Since the start of Syria’s conflict in 2011, the YPG and its allies have set up three autonomous regions in the north, including Afrin. Their territorial grip expanded as they seized vast territory fighting Islamic State militants with US help.

Washington’s support for the Kurdish forces in that battle has infuriated Turkey. Ankara sees the YPG as an extension of the outlawed Kurdish PKK which has waged a decades-long insurgency at home.

  • ROC..

    I see another genocide and masscare by Turks again

    • Girneli

      Another bias comment, add that to your sting of imbecilic comments.

      • ROC..

        Here dispute this. and its getting worse. cutting of the water supply to a town is classed as a war crime.

        According to the figures of the Afrin Canton Health Council, during the
        52 days since Turkey’s launch of the invasion operation against the
        canton, 232 civilians have been massacred, among them 35 children and 29
        women, while 668 civilians, including 90 children and 100 women, have
        been wounded.

        • Girneli

          Wake up, there is a propaganda war going on, what do you expect. Are you naive enough to believe you are going to get factual information from Afrin council. So yes I dispute anything coming out of locals in Afrin. I would have less issues reading a report from an independent un-bias organisation. This should be obvious to any normal thinking sane commentator. In any war there are casualties but the facts mostly come to light once its over.

          • ROC..

            Dont talk BS, Turkey is vermin 4 genocides to her name, makes the Nazis look like amateurs

            • Girneli

              mind your language old man, nothing you say is fact , its your hate filled twisted narrative. I am nauseated by your ridiculous hate filled posts.

              • ROC..

                Cut the BS , I dont need properganda from you, below is proof, where is your proof that what am saying is not true? if you cannot bring here then suggest zipp it

                Reuters) – Water to Syria’s Afrin town has been cut for a week, the
                United Nations said on Wednesday, after Turkish troops seized the main
                dam and water plant in the region.

                • Girneli

                  Again, mind your language, we are not in a playground. The quickest way to end a battle is to weaken the opposition so the battle results is less losses. Its plain to see. Its the strategy employed in every war zone. You are probably dying to see a large body among the fighters. I would rather not see that. The Turks have left a corridor for them to leave, against overwhelming odds that is what normal people would do.

                  • ROC..

                    Are you of sound mind or playing the idiot for fun?
                    “The quickest way to end a battle is to weaken the opposition” you invaded Afrin they never declared war on Turkey you muppet, and cuting of the water supply will kill innicent people and children, OH but I forget the Turkish savages do that as part of any invasion hence why you committed loads of Genocides .

                    Do not try and paint over a race of loving people, you are not and Turkey is a vermin in the eastern med. Get used to it.

                    • Girneli

                      It has been clear to me since reading CM posts that you are not sound of mind, your posts are mostly child like if not imbecilic full of hate. I am not going to comment on the rest of your nonsense as that is exactly what it is.

          • NuffSaid

            you get your news from where?

            • Girneli

              online, European, US, Turkish and Kurdish posts. If you rely on one or two you tend to get a distorted view

              • ROC..

                Below I shown you the massacres and genocides you Turks have commited and only mentioned 1914 -1918 if I go back futher your see more,

                reply to that if you can

      • NuffSaid

        Why is that bravefart?

