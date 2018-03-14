Woman remanded for stealing hospital fees

March 14th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Woman remanded for stealing hospital fees

The hospital in Kyperounda

A 50-year-old woman was remanded for six days at Limassol district court on Wednesday for allegedly embezzling almost €80,000 through her position at Kyperounda hospital.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday night at her home where some €10,000 in cash was as well as a large number of receipt blocks for medicine and lab tests from 2015.

She is suspected of taking advantage of her position at the hospital where patients would pay for registration embezzling a total of €79,250.

According to Limassol police CID chief Ioannis Soteriades, the suspect appears to have obtained the money through fees paid by patients for medicine and lab tests at the Kyperounda hospital.

 

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    Poor Managerial skills by the Hospital ,change is needed.

  • Colin Evans

    Very clearly there was no check on the number of receipt books issued. I wonder who was responsible for this and whether any disciplinary action will be taken?

    • almostbroke

      If it was any other country !!!

    • Eve Frangoudis

      Well at least they are looking into it and catching this people!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close