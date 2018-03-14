Woman remanded for stealing hospital fees

A 50-year-old woman was remanded for six days at Limassol district court on Wednesday for allegedly embezzling almost €80,000 through her position at Kyperounda hospital.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday night at her home where some €10,000 in cash was as well as a large number of receipt blocks for medicine and lab tests from 2015.

She is suspected of taking advantage of her position at the hospital where patients would pay for registration embezzling a total of €79,250.

According to Limassol police CID chief Ioannis Soteriades, the suspect appears to have obtained the money through fees paid by patients for medicine and lab tests at the Kyperounda hospital.