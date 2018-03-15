A very energetic Saturday

Saturday will be all about fitness and how we can raise our energy levels in Limassol.

The Opap Limassol Marathon will be underway and, for all those who are interested in fitness but don’t necessarily want to take part in the big event, the Petrolina Energy Day event will be just the thing.

The oil company Petrolina, who is a sponsor of the marathon, will give everyone the chance to try out some activities and get information on how to keep the spirit of healthy living in our daily routines. There will also be music and some special activities for children, all of it taking place from 9am until 12pm at the Old Port Square.

Energy levels will rise from the get-go with live music by Guaba DJs, who will be rocking the scene from 9am until 10am. Once we are warmed up on beats, we can also get our body in the rhythm with fitness classes by the BodyFitness Gym Centre, whose instructors will deliver official Les Mills fitness classes for everyone from 10am until 11am.

Amazonia products and Petrolina’s official nutrition partner ChangeEat will join forces under the Wellness Experts tent to give general health advice.

Just as kids have a special part in the marathon with the Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Youth Race at 11am, the Petrolina Energy Day activities will include various exercise and fitness challenges for them with the GSO Kids Academy Instructors before and after the kids’ race.

Petrolina Energy Day

A chance for adults and children to get involved in activities and get advice on how to achieve a healthy lifestyle as part of the Opap Limassol Marathon GSO. March 17. Old Port Square, Limassol. 9am-12pm. Tel: 25-880100