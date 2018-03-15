Bar review: Vinylio, Limassol

There are places you go knowing from beforehand that they are going to be busy, loud and sometimes overwhelming. But there are times when you just want to go and enjoy a relaxing drink, maybe catch a good live band and just unwind. If this is the type of place you are looking for then Vinylio should creep its way in the top of your list.

One of the things I love about Vinylio is its simplicity. It’s literally in the heart of the city centre and has found the best spot – a small, stone-walled bar in a small street that could almost transport you to another era if it were not for the splashes of modernity here and there. And you can’t miss the massive Freida Kahlo mural dominating the outdoor space. It’s small size also makes the place incredibly cozy and friendly. You could say it is more like a home serving drinks than anything else. Though be forewarned, the bar does get quite busy so make sure you make your reservations on time.

Another great attraction is the music, with independent bands performing weekly catering to a variety of tastes – some are indie, some are more contemporary.

But my favourite thing about the place is that it is a wine bar, and there are not enough of those to go around. Each wine bar has is own unique identity; and so does this one. There is a large array of wines to choose from, from a bottle of Cyprus wine cheaper than €20 to a more high end €90 bottle from France. And what better way to pair your wine than with their rich cheese and antipasti salads – a staple for all wine bars, and a must!

With the start of spring, there is a large new collection of cocktails that are dying to be tried, with an additional twist. A small skewer of tapas will accompany the top of each glass. Strange I know but you have to try it to understand it – and what are bars here for other than to find more ways to whet our appetites and pique our interest.

So, get your spring faces on, and start enjoying the wonderful ‘drinking’ journey that Vinyilio puts its customers on.

Vinylio

Where: Ankara Street, near Limassol Castle

Contact: 99 300430