Crime of passion murder grips north

Turkish Cypriot society was shocked this week after a Kyrenia couple murdered their landlord in the middle of the street.

According to media reports in the north, the 53-year-old landlord was held down by the 39-year-old husband while his wife, 36, stabbed him six times.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around noon in Karavas, in Kyrenia district. Reports suggested that the woman was having an affair with the landlord.

Local media said the couple were living on the ground floor of a house they were renting from the victim, while he lived with his family on the first floor.

Reports in the north said the husband went home early and found landlord with his wife. Following an argument, the victim was reported as calling for help and was seen running outside the house and the couple running after him.

The husband allegedly caught him by the arm and urged his wife to stab him to ‘clear her honour’.

The woman reportedly stabbed the 53-year-old six times in the chest and killed him.

According to some news reports, the woman, after the couple was arrested, claimed that she was raped by the landlord and killed him for revenge.