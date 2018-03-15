Exxon’s second vessel arrives

The Med Surveyor at Limassol port. Photo CNA

Exxon Mobil’s research vessel Med Surveyor sailed into Limassol Port on Thursday morning, following the arrival of the Ocean Investigator, which arrived the previous day.

Med Surveyor and Ocean Investigator will refuel and load the necessary equipment for environmental research in a field inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, according to Port Master Panayiotis Agathocleous.

The two vessels are expected to leave next week and will be using the general cargo terminal of DP World Limassol for services while carrying out their work.

