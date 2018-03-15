False fire alarm prompts evacuations at UCy campus

Halls were evacuated on Thursday morning on the University of Cyprus Nicosia campus after a false fire alarm, the fire service said.

The evacuation took place after smoke detectors were activated in the basement of one of the campus buildings during maintenance work.

According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, some rooms were evacuated after the alarm went off but students and staff returned soon afterwards when it transpired there was no cause for concern.

He said the fire service sent three engines on site but discovered there was no reason to interfere.