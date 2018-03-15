‘Foreign ministry’ budget approved in the north

The majority of the ‘parliament’ in the north late on Wednesday afternoon approved the budget of the ‘foreign ministry’ amounting to about €17 million, with the plenary debate focusing on the Cyprus problem and hydrocarbons.

During the seven-hour debate ‘MP’ Hassan Tatsoi said that the issue of hydrocarbons rights should be solved before new tensions emerged, noting that Exxon research vessels will conduct surveys in the eastern Mediterranean. He called for the Cyprus problem to be discussed in ‘parliament’, arguing that during the debate “we may come to different results”.

‘MP’ of the Rebirth party Erhan Arikli requested the parliament examine the cases of pseudo state representatives abroad who have not contributed anything and to investigate where the money they are paid ends up.

Another ‘MP’, Armagan Jianan asked for information from the ‘foreign ministry’ on Unficyp and the visit of the UN Deputy Secretary-General as well as what will be done with church operations in the north. He also said it is important and benefits the Turkish Cypriots to open the Derynia and Apliki crossing points and asked for immediate steps to be taken without delay.

‘Foreign Minister’ Kudret Ozersay in his reply said the north supports the work of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage and the opening of the crossing points. He expressed concern that “the Greek Cypriots are postponing the date for Apliki”.

Referring to the issue of licenses for operations of churches in the occupied areas, Ozersay said that in one month he received 12 to 13 applications and rejected only one because “we do not find it right to operate in places in danger of trouble.”