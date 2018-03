A teenage girl who had gone missing earlier in the week, with authorities treating the case as a possible kidnapping, has returned home.

On Tuesday morning Plamena Botrus, 13, went missing from her home in the village of Kokkinotrimithia in Nicosia.

She was back home on Thursday evening and in good health, police said.

At the same time a 22-year-old man who was being sought in connection with the case has turned himself in to police. He has been placed under arrest.