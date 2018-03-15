There will be a New York state of sound in Limassol tomorrow, when DJ Lohrasp Kansara will leave the Big Apple behind for an electrifying performance.

Kansara – who is of Indian descent, was raised in Geneva, and then moved to America at 14 years old to pursue his dream of becoming a professional basketball player – takes his music on the road and tours America to create his very own musical atmosphere or, as it is better known, ‘The DJ L Experience’.

But what happened to his basketball career? After graduating from college, he decided he didn’t want to shoot hoops for a living, but would rather devote himself to making music.

Just like any dedicated and talented artist, DJ L (as he likes to be called) does not just stick to one kind of anything. He is a versatile artist who explores the musical realms of hip-hop, R ‘n’ B, reggae, house, 80s sounds, classic rock and pop. He effortlessly blends musical genres no matter the client or the setting, and has his sights set on keeping the crowd’s energy levels hitting the roof. Speaking of his clients, they include names like Leonardo Dicaprio, Alex Rodriquez and Madonna.

He has gained residencies at some of the most exclusive venues in New York City as well as being booked to play around the globe. But it is not all about his performances in nightclubs, and the crowds he holds in a musical trance for hours, he also set himself apart in the music business in 2008 with the release of the song ‘Take it to the Top’, which features major recording artists – legendary reggae artist Junior Reid, Cassidy, Sheek Louch, Joel Ortiz and Harlem’s Cash.

His sound is not the only thing that could be familiar to us, his face could also set our minds searching for where we have seen him before. If that is the case, you may well have seen him in an episode of the American series Law and Order.

So start spreading the news, DJ L will be putting a spin on Limassol tomorrow, until the early hours of the morning.

DJ Lohrasp Kansara

Live performance by the DJ. March 16. 7 Seas, Saint Andrews Street 223, Columbia Plaza, Limassol. 11pm. Tel: 25-278000