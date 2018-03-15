North calls for hydrocarbons talks

March 15th, 2018 Cyprus 71 comments

North calls for hydrocarbons talks

Ozdil Nami

The breakaway regime on Thursday called on energy minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis to discuss the issue of hydrocarbons with the aim of resolving the dispute between the two sides and facilitating efforts to reunify the island.

Speaking on Bayrak television, the north’s ‘energy minister’ Ozdil Nami said he was ready to talk hydrocarbons with Lakkotrypis under UN auspices or at any other venue.

“If the Greek Cypriot minister wishes to discuss with us, there are ways, we can sit down like civilized people and talk,” Nami said.

He went on to accuse Greek Cypriots of using the hydrocarbons issue as a bargaining chip over Turkey.

An agreement might see revenues from natural gas being transferred into a fund, to be used to finance a future settlement of the Cyprus problem, he added.

According to Nami, Turkey has legitimate rights over hydrocarbons in the sea area around the island, as do the Turkish Cypriots.

“On the one hand, the Greek Cypriot side signed agreements for its own benefit with companies from America, France and Italy, and is striving to safeguard these agreements, but as soon as it finds itself in a tight spot it seeks to shift the whole issue to the EU and asks for their support,” said Nami.

“In a similar way, we are cooperating with Turkey in a bid to safeguard our own interests.”

 

  • Veritas

    Maybe a way forward. I think our President should look into this possibility.
    Nothing to loose and remember, fortune rewards the bold.

  • Vaso

    All of a sudden they want to talk with the GCs about the hydrocarbons! Is it because they know nothing can stop the drilling? What was all the posturing about when the Italian drillship came?
    Typical TC behavior when it suits them!

    • Girneli

      Deluded ranting, move away from your tunnel vision and accept that TC’s are co-owners and have rights to any resources around the island. Having read many of your rants before I suspect you are a lost cause.

  • Jon Snow

    We GCs prefer being part of the western world, the EU and among the most civilised of nations.
    If TCs want to be part of a totalitarian Islamist dictatorship then so be it. We will never follow them even if it means the gas stays at the bottom of the Mediterranean for a thousand years.
    Ball’s in their court

    • Girneli

      Wow did you all go to the same Sunday school, delusions of grandeur and belittling anything not Greek. Isn’t that what the Nazi’s did. Well done

      • Jon Snow

        As you can read I simply highlighted the importance of being part of the Western Civilisation. whether the said civilisation originated in Greece or not is of no relevance and I made no such connection

        • Girneli

          The Germans did the same, my point is don’t belittle others, whether non Europeans or not. Serbia and Croatia are also considered to be a part of western civilisation and in recent history have committed atrocities because they believed they were better than their compatriots.

          • Jon Snow

            The western culture is not limited to Europe, it’s not geographical
            I simply refer to all these nations that respect democracy, rational thinking and the rule of law. Nothing racist about my comment, simply stating facts.
            Even Turkey used to be part of it for a short period of time

            • cyprus observer

              Hard to see Cyprus fitting with your second sentence.

            • Girneli

              I did not use the word racist, I simply gave an example of the consequences of one group of people believing they are better than another. Cultures differ, they are not better or worse in my opinion.

  • Parthenon

    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext. Only allow indigenous TCs with ROC, EU or British passports to cross to the free areas to escape Erdogans Islamic henchman.
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC “MPs” for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to sever all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974. Turkey has done this to Armenia!!!
    5. Bring 50,000 Greek soldiers to Cyprus with Air & Naval support.
    6. Issue a Navtex reserving the sea between N Cyprus & Turkey for Greek Navy live fire training.
    7. Put pressure on EU to impose severe sanctions on Turkey & block new Customs Agreement between EU & Turkey. Put 50% tariffs on holidays to Turkey.
    8. Block all Cruise ships heading to Turkey from using Greek territorial waters & forbid cruise ships from leaving Greek ports to go to Turkey.
    9. Close Greek National airspace to all civilian flights flying to or from a Turkish airport.
    10. Confront any Turkish drill ship that enters Cyprus EEZ & block its path.
    11. Guarantee EU that any new wave of migrants unleashed by Erdogan will be pushed back by the Greek Navy & Volunteer forces to Turkish shores.
    12. Upset the Turks by sending Greek troops on live fire exercises through “Turkish speaking” villages in Western Thrace.
    13. Challenge all Sports organisations & Companies that dare to organise events in our occupied lands.
    14. Be a nuisance to Turkey in every international event by bringing to attention of the hosts the continued war crimes being committed by Turkey.
    15. No new negotiations until TCs cancel their illegal UDI & remove their partitionist flag from Pendathaktylos mountain.
    16. Abduct any Turkish soldiers that accidently cross into Greek or Cypriot territory. Then charge them with trumped up charges of espionage & put them in jail for 50 years.
    17. Withdraw Greek support from Turkey joining the EU. Never going to happen now anyway under Erdogan.
    18. Greece should boycott all NATO meetings until Turkey recognises that Imia is Greek territory.

    • athessalonian

      1. Feasible yet pays no real dividends and will be reciprocated.
      2. Not feasible.
      3. Not feasible.
      4. Greece will never consider doing so and Cyprus cannot pressure Greece.
      5. Greece will not do so and even if it did, it would not change anything.
      6. Turkey will ignore such Navtex and would reciprocate in kind.
      7. Not feasible, if it were it would have already be implemented.
      8. Greece would never do that for various reasons.
      9. Not effective and Turkey would reciprocate in kind.
      10. That would constitute reason for armed conflict. Not feasible as you are outgunned.
      11. Greece would not do so and there is an EU-Turkey migrant re-admission treaty.
      12. Greece would not do so.
      13. Challenge through what means?
      14. You are already doing that…
      15. You are already at the no negotiations point and nobody is begging anyway…
      16. You can try this in Cyprus if you dare but not in Greece.
      17. That will change nothing and Cyprus cannot do it on behalf of Greece.
      18. Greece boycotting NATO meetings would cause no pain to either NATO or Turkey.
      Anymore inane suggestions that require inane answers?

      • Parthenon

        No. Im glad you wasted 15 mins or so.

        • athessalonian

          It is settled then…

          • Parthenon

            No. All my suggestions are valid.

            • athessalonian

              No. All your suggestions are inane.

              • Parthenon

                Not as inane as your pathetic responses.

                • athessalonian

                  I already stated that inane suggestions are responded to in kind.

                  • Parthenon

                    “In the 90s, the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan reflected negatively on relations with Ankara. Turkey closed its borders with Armenia, imposed the blockade and dreaded the possibility of military intervention in support of Azerbaijan, but the pro-Armenia Russian threat dampened the Turkish action. The clash ended with the victory of Armenia, which now controlled part of the Nagorno-Karabakh.”

                    SO YOUR BELOVED TURKIYE IS INANE????

                    • athessalonian

                      You are adrift now…

                    • Parthenon

                      IT BEGINS MY FRIEND…IT BEGINS….

                      “Residents in the broader area of Evros are boycotting shopping in Turkey demanding the release of the two Greek soldiers arrested last Thursday. This has triggered a big disappointment among shopkeepers on the other side of the borders as thousands of Greeks move every weekend to Turkey for shopping and other services.

                      The call to boycott was initiated by the president of the “Agriculture Breeders Party”, Vakis Tsiobanidis. “No Greek in Turkey until our soldiers are released. Economic boycott,” he posted on Facebook and the call spread like wild fire.”

                      ARE THE GREEKS OF EVROS ALSO INANE??????

                    • athessalonian

                      Are you aware how many Greek professionals are employed in Turkey because there is no work for them in Greece? Get some facts before you put foot in mouth…

                    • Parthenon

                      Whats that got to do with anything…You’ve lost the argument. Admit it.

                    • athessalonian

                      I admit it. You win.

                    • Parthenon

                      Now about point No.2.

                      Spain issued arrest warrants against Catalonian seccessionists….Are you not aware of this?

                    • athessalonian

                      Spain has legitimacy…

                    • Parthenon

                      The same as the ROC…

                    • athessalonian

                      Not for everyone…

                    • Parthenon

                      You mean Turks & Turk supporters.

                    • athessalonian

                      Everyone counts.

                    • Parthenon

                      You’re not having a good night. I suggest you call it a day.

                    • Oh Come ON!

                      …call the night day?

                    • Parthenon

                      Two different sentences smart ar*e.

                    • athessalonian

                      It is daytime where I am and I am having a great time… Perhaps you ought to call it a night but before you do so, don’t forget the glue stick and birdsong avatar.

                    • Parthenon

                      I actually volunteer my own time to remove that hideous stuff, Any more racist insults?

                    • athessalonian

                      I applaud your choice. I am not racist. I am simply surprised by your self indulgence into the affairs of Greece. And that is the reason why I suggested you drop the Spartan avatar and pick something more Greek Cypriot in nature. Try an EOKA banner or something…

                    • Oh Come ON!

                      Let’s hope the Turks don’t reciprocate in kind! I don’t think the Greek economy could take the hit!

                    • Parthenon

                      Turks cant afford to exchange Lira into Euros.

                    • Oh Come ON!

                      There are probably more Euro circulating Turkey than there are in Greece and the ROC put together!

                    • Parthenon

                      Must be fakes…LOL

                    • Oh Come ON!

                      …but more realistic than the genuine ones! LOL LOL!

                    • athessalonian

                      By the way, the last war was in 2016 and Armenia lost ground… Get on with the times.

      • Oh Come ON!

        10/10 for perseverance! I lost interest at no. 6!

        • athessalonian

          I lost interest half way at no. 1!

          • Parthenon

            Liar. So why did you respond to all 18 points????

            • athessalonian

              Because I wanted the perseverance credits…

              • Parthenon

                You’re clutching at straws now.

                • athessalonian

                  I answered your inane question. No need for straw clutching…

                  • Parthenon

                    And I have provided you with 2 examples to prove otherwise.

                    • athessalonian

                      By the way, you ought to stop talking on behalf of Greek people such as me.

                    • Parthenon

                      I thought you were Turkish.

                    • athessalonian

                      Think again and while you are thinking loose that Avatar as it does not relate to you.

                    • Parthenon

                      Why do you say that?

                    • athessalonian

                      Because you are a Cypriot and not a Spartan…

                    • Parthenon

                      You don’t like Greek Cypriots?

                    • athessalonian

                      I like all Cypriots.

                    • Parthenon

                      ELDYK MOTTO : Το όμαιμόν τε και ομόγλωσσον και ομόθρησκον και ομότροπον.

                      We are all Spartans, Macedonians, Athenians & Corinthians!!!

                    • athessalonian

                      That applies to Greeks only. Your genetics are drastically different.

                    • Parthenon

                      Yep. When you loose play the Athenian snob racist card.

                    • athessalonian

                      I am a Thessalonian, not Athenian. And the card is not racist, it is genetics science.

                    • Parthenon

                      So you think you’re better than Cypriots? Your science tells you this or you just think it?

                    • athessalonian

                      I did not say “better” you did. I said genetically different.

          • Oh Come ON!

            🙂

  • Rächer

    The South must now show their goof faith and sit down and talk with the TRNC government.
    Running to other nations, who make sympathy grunts does them no good.

    • Parthenon

      Yeah. How dare the British go running to the UN, EU, NATO & US over Russia!!! I mean its not like Russia is occupying 37% of the UK!!!

  • alexander reutersward

    Bullying from Turkey, the north don’t have any rights to claim anything as long as the island is seperated by a border (recognised or not)

    If the north feel it has rights in the south today, than the people from the south with land and properties in the north should have full access to them or any profits made on them since 1974.

    • Costas

      as a British GC. I have to say that I agree with all of your comment, I have never understood how the thieves can be recognised as owners

      • Girneli

        Clearly you are not bias towards the TC’s, now that a relief

    • Girneli

      Its easy to say Turkey is bullying if you are commenting out of context. When the GC were intimidating, abusing and murdering TC’s that was fine I guess. Whilst de facto there is a North and a South, this has not been formalised by a settlement. Until then TC continue to co-own all resources around the island. The property issue will form part of any settlement as we all know.

      • alexander reutersward

        You should know that I always when I comment on the negotiations state that I believe the Greek Cypriot population treated the Turkish Cypriot population very bad and that I can understand why they asked Turkey for help and the leadership in Cyprus at that time 1950 and onwards was in my opinion responsible for the cyprob we see today.

        However, there has been a status quo that both sides seems to have accepted, and all though not recognised, the border is there and population on both sides has accepted that as a fact.

        Rocking the boat as Turkey and the north do know, claiming rights to the other sides resources is very dangerous.

        • Girneli

          You are right that there is a status quo, but not one that everyone accepts. As long as the GC continue to stifle and isolate the TC then it is an unacceptable status quo. I have red many of your posts that aim to be balanced but was compelled to comment on this one. My comments are regarding the resources claimed by GC and my objection is their refusal to cooperate with the TC on this issue. From my prospective it is a continuation of the unacceptable status quo.

