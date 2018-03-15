Peyia mayor calls extraordinary council meeting over sea caves

Peyia Mayor Marinos Lambrou has called an extraordinary council meeting for Thursday afternoon to discuss development at the sea caves.

Peyia councillor Linda Leblanc said the meeting was called at short notice.

“The mayor said that the council would be briefed as a result of a meeting held in Nicosia yesterday,” she told the Cyprus Mail.

On Wednesday Lambrou told MPs that Peyia was ‘under attack’ over its development projects, and later admitted that as a civil engineer he had undertaken work for one of the developers there. The public has been angered over environmental damage at the sea caves, which are a birthing spot for the endangered Mediterranean monk seal (monachus monachus).

Lambrou said he supported the development of Peyia, as well as a project to build a five-star eight-floor hotel which has apparently been given the green light by the environment department.

Leblanc said she has continually requested the proposed new hotel be discussed at council meetings but that both the mayor and the chief engineer had replied there was ‘nothing to discuss’ as nothing official had yet been decided, despite them both attending consultations on the issue in Nicosia.

“The mayor also told me that it would be built in the hillside, so wouldn’t be an eyesore, but if you look up from the coast, of course it will have a devastating impact,” she said.

Leblanc also noted that in the past residents had vehemently protested buildings of more than two storeys and had even taken their protest to parliament a number of years ago when apartment blocks of four and six stories were first constructed in the area.

“Nothing was done about it then and now we have this situation,” she said.

The councillor, who said she is often a lone voice raising environmental concerns with other council members, said that if the pair have been in Nicosia presenting views, they are their independent ones as they have not been discussed with the council.

She also questioned what the four Paphos MPs are doing about ongoing development of the protected area.

“I very much doubt whether any of the political parties will stand up to this,” she said.

However, the councillor said she welcomed news of the afternoon’s meeting and hopes that clarification over a number of issues will be forthcoming.