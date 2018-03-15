Protest against foreclosures outside palace

March 15th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 9 comments

Protest against foreclosures outside palace

Protesters outside the presidential place

Members of civil society group ‘Movement Against Foreclosures’ gathered on Thursday outside the presidential palace to express their concern over possible decisions to favour banks over borrowers in measures to tackle the problem of non-performing loans (NPLs).

The group gathered as President Nicos Anastasiades met with political leaders to discuss NPLs along with Finance Minister Harris Georgiades, House Speaker Demetris Syllouris, and Central Bank Governor Chrystalla Georghadji.

Protesters delivered a memo to the president and political leaders laying out the group’s position on foreclosures and the protection of primary residences and small businesses.

In the memo the group calls for an extension of the deadline for a notice of repayment to three months and for the property auction to provide reasonable time for someone to defend themselves ‘against the arbitrary requirements of banking institutions’. It also calls for law amendments to ensure the rights of borrowers and to provide additional support.

Group member Demetris Demetriou from Nicosia expressed concerns that an attempt is underway to convey to society the message that all the evils of the economy stem from NPLs, especially those of households and mortgage loans.

“We believe this is an attempt to exonerate banks from their criminal behaviour that brought about the financial crisis,” Demetriou told the Cyprus News Agency.

The movement, he said, will continue its struggle for the protection of the right to housing, ‘so that no worker and no Cypriot citizen will find themselves out in the street due to foreclosures and bank evictions’.

He expressed the hope that the movement’s suggestion for the creation of a recovery body for NPLs would be promoted during Anastasiades’ meeting with political leaders.

“The half-measures we have seen in previous legislation are essentially helping banks,” he said. It is time, he said, for the state to help households that are in real need.

He gave the example of a recent case where a borrower did not present in court and a decision was taken in absentia for auction of his property, adding that there are many such cases.

The aim of the movement, he said, is to create all the legislative instruments to give borrowers the right to resort to courts in time to avoid any divestiture by banks with timely legal assistance from the state.

The group confirmed that a primary residence is to be auctioned in Limassol next week. The house, they said, belongs to a single mother of three.

Demetriou said the movement wants ‘to create a chain of people that will prevent any attempt at foreclose and have the legislation that allows foreclosures and evictions shelved’.

Print Friendly

  • Protest against small print. (you may be liable to lose your property if you miss payments)

  • Bob Ellis

    Words fail me.

    • cyprus observer

      Yep….quite unbelievable.

  • Bunny

    There should be more foreclosures at the earliest moment. The Swiss system is to have an upset price of the amount owing to the bank plus costs. This means that bidding can often start at a fraction of the value of the property and go up. The bank keeps what it is owed and anything left over goes to the previous owner.

    I’ve no sympathy for owners here who have tried to fraudulently not pay their engaged dues nor to those who knowingly duped their banks into mortgages they knew they couldn’t pay back.

  • cyprus observer

    You just could not make this up. What this group wants is to have irresponsible personal financial planning as an accepted behaviour! Just unbelievable… but then again…no, it’s la la land Cyprus we are talking about here.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    ‘He expressed the hope that the movement’s suggestion for the creation of a recovery body for NPLs would be promoted during Anastasiades’ meeting with political leaders.’

    Yeah, that’s the new vision here. That the creation of some magic (bad) asset management company can absorb all the dumped NPLs and then banks are magically healthy again, no one owes anything anymore. Sure.

    ‘The aim of the movement, he said, is to create all the legislative instruments to give borrowers the right to resort to courts in time to avoid any divestiture by banks […] the movement wants ‘to create a chain of people that will prevent any attempt at foreclose and have the legislation that allows foreclosures and evictions shelved’.

    Starts mildly, end with the usual ‘no foreclosures at all’. That’s their deep intent, putting aside the borrowers duties. They dont want legal assistance, more time for legal defense, blah blah. They want all current legislation voided (which is it to an extent anyway) and such foreclosures banned. To hell with the consequences, the rest of the taxpayers will foot the bill.

  • The Sheik

    Big group indeed! The Pres must be scared, lol.

  • Colin Evans

    Don’t pay, then take it away. Please remember that it is YOUR bank deposits that they are, again, putting at risk.

  • almostbroke

    It’s very simple if you borrowed money , pay it back ! The banks are not charities !

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close