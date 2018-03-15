Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does

March 15th, 2018 Middle East, World 6 comments

Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia will develop a nuclear bomb if its arch-rival Iran does so, the kingdom’s 32-year-old crown prince said in a preview of a television interview released on Thursday.

“Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible,” Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS in an interview that will air on Sunday.

The kingdom, locked in a tussle for influence with Iran across the Middle East and beyond, is stepping up plans to develop a nuclear energy capability as part of a reform plan led by Prince Mohammed to reduce the economy’s dependence on oil.

The United States, South Korea, Russia, France and China are bidding on a multi-billion dollar tender to build Saudi Arabia’s first two nuclear reactors.

The world’s top oil exporter has previously said it wants nuclear technology only for peaceful uses but has left unclear whether it also wants to enrich uranium to produce nuclear fuel, a process which can also be used in the production of atomic weapons.

The government approved a national policy for its atomic energy programme on Tuesday, including limiting all nuclear activities to peaceful purposes, within the limits defined by international treaties.

Reactors need uranium enriched to around five per cent purity but the same technology in this process can also be used to enrich the heavy metal to a higher, weapons-grade level. This has been at the heart of Western and regional concerns over the nuclear work of Iran, Saudi Arabia’s arch-rival which enriches uranium domestically.

Print Friendly
  • ROC..

    Sounds like the world is going mad.

    • Plasma Dawn

      …and it took you 18 years into the 21st century to realize that?

  • NuffSaid

    Will Israel threaten to nuke Saudi off the face of the earth as it has done with Iran?

    • Plasma Dawn

      Saudi Arabia has never threatened Israel the way Iran did, nor have they supported Syria, Hamas, or Hezbollah.

    • Really?

      No.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Israel has never threaten to nuke Iran off the face of the earth. I challenge you to show even one credible reference to support your claim.

      Speaking of the face of the earth, Iran is the one who called to “eliminate the Zionist regime”, the one who stated that Israel is “a cancerous tumor should be wiped off the map”, and the one who stated that “Israel should be wiped off the Earth”.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close