Sick Baghdatis pulls out of Indian Wells

Marcos Baghdatis has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open before his fourth round match due to illness.

The Cypriot, who was in good form in the Califiornia desert in Indian Wells, was due to face big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

On the court, world number one Roger Federer advanced to the quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Jeremy Chardy.

The 36-year-old surrendered just three points on serve in the opening set and took control of the second with a crosscourt backhand winner that broke Chardy when tied at 4-4.

“I like his play. He hits it big, has a big serve, big forehand,” said Federer, a five-time champion at Indian Wells.

“The wind picked up, so you never know what’s going to happen. But I think we played really good tennis for most of the match.”

Federer needed just one hour and 22 minutes to move to 15-0 for the year. The last time he began a season 15-0 was 2006 when he would finish the year with 12 titles and three grand slams.

Federer will next face South Korea’s Chung Hyeon, who defeated Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 6-1 6-3. It will be a rematch of their Australian Open semi-final in January when Chung had to retire due to blistered feet.

Juan Martin del Potro, a runner-up in Indian Wells in 2013, battled a bad back to outlast Leonardo Mayer 3-6 7-6(2) 6-3.

“I was surprised by Mayer’s level today,” del Potro said. “I think I was very smart during the tiebreak. After that I turned the match around and took control of the points.”

Next up for the Argentine is Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber, who advanced with a 6-4 7-6(1) win over France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Kevin Anderson beat Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 6-3 7-6(6), the South African recording 16 aces in a victory that took him to a last eight tie against Croatian Borna Coric, who defeated American Taylor Fritz 6-2 6-7(6) 6-4.

Sam Querrey, the lone American remaining in the men’s draw, reached the quarters with a 6-3 6-4 win over Feliciano Lopez of Spain.